The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 just endured Snatch Game. Snatch Game has been a Drag Race staple since Season 2. It was a way to pay homage to the art of celebrity impersonation in drag. But Snatch Game is no longer the challenge it was meant to be. Between the contestants choosing difficult characters and coming in unprepared to volley in improvisation, it becomes difficult to watch. Snatch Game is a beast of a challenge on the reality series, but with more guidance for the contestants before the show, it can return to being a celebration of celebrity impersonation. Since the second season of the flagship franchise, Snatch Game has been the definitive Maxi Challenge on RuPaul's Drag Race. Inspired by the classic game show, Match Game, or Blankety Blank in the UK, the season's contestants are tasked to portray a celebrity as they are tested on their celebrity impersonation and their improvisational skills. But most importantly, they must make RuPaul laugh. A criterion that truly determines many queens' fates. As often stated by Ru and the contestants, Snatch Game separates "the basic bitches from the fierce-ass queens."

For the most part, the challenge was rooted in female impersonation, as it honored the skill taken from the real world of drag. A small part of the art of drag is the celebrity illusion shows found across the country, especially in Las Vegas. As the contestants of Drag Race tried to reinvigorate the challenge, many queens opted to portray male characters. Regardless of the celebrity, the root of the challenge remained the same. To be on Drag Race, queens did not have to have prior experience in celebrity impersonation, or improvisation, for that matter. There are no definitive skill sets that are required to be on Drag Race.

The show has been known to cast queens who lack some of the key skills to succeed on the show. The number of queens who walk into the Werk Room without ever touching a sewing machine is mind-blowing. But like the sewing challenge, Snatch Game is a staple. Should they make it far enough, they will most certainly face this hurdle of a challenge. For many, it is a make-or-break challenge. Such is the case with Season 16's Xunami Muse. Having spent her first six weeks of the program safe, she failed at Snatch Game and was promptly eliminated. What was her downfall? Poor character choice and the inability to create a persona beyond herself. With a little bit of assistance even when curating an audition tape and maybe an improv class or two, Xunami's fate may not have been what it was. While she's not the only queen to suffer in this manner, it's proving how Snatch Game is losing its luster and causing the downfall of the challenge.

How NOT to Do Snatch Game on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Selecting the right celebrity to impersonate on RuPaul's Drag Race is essential. It's one thing to look like said celebrity, but as RuPaul tends to question many a contestant, "but how can you make them funny?" Part of the skill of celebrity impersonation goes beyond the physical impression, they need to match their mannerisms, vocal inflections, and references. This is not a challenge where you can do the assignment in the morning and then turn it in at the end of the day. The Snatch Game requires a lot of research and practice. While most seasons, through the flagship, spin-off, and international franchises, see queens excel and others flop, it was Season 14's Snatch Game that truly broke the game. Deja Skye was deemed the winner of the challenge, portraying Lil Jon. RuPaul was so disappointed with every other contestant, they were deemed so subpar that they were all up for elimination. Trying to find the right type of character has been proven to be crucial for success. And ensuring they are not too close to who they already are.

From a statistical standpoint, Drag Race fan and statistician Joe Sferra took the results of all the English-speaking franchises of Drag Race and ran the data. His results proved fascinating. One of the most proven facts was that playing one of The Real Housewives or The Golden Girls is cursed. One of the few mildly successful portrayals of a Housewife came from Jackie Cox as Lisa Rinna. She did land high for the week but was beaten out by Gigi Goode as Maria the Robot, a character inspired by Sophia the humanoid robot from Hong Kong. From there, only two queens were ever placed safe as a Housewife. It was Jocelyn Fox's Teresa Giudice on Season 6 and Robin Fierce's Karen Huger on the supersized Season 15 Snatch Game. When it comes to poor performances, Peppermint's Nene Leakes on Season 9 and Kenndy Davenport's Phaedra Parks on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 landed them in the bottom, while Canada's Drag Race Season 4's Luna Dubois was eliminated playing Mary M. Cosby. Sadly, Luna lacked the nuances that make Mary M. Cosby the fabulous eye-roller The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans know her to be. Needless to say, these characters can be difficult as they are not naturally comedic personas. While they might be slightly niche, taking on these women has proven a grave mistake. When it comes to the Golden Girls, Alexis Michelle's exceptional portrayal of Bea Arthur on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 was quite successful but only landed her safe for the week. But taking on Rue McClanahan, as attempted by Crystal on RuPaul's Drag Race UK and Elliott with 2 T's on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13, resulted in a bottom placement for Crystal and an elimination for Elliott. No one has attempted either Betty White or Estelle Getty at this time, but the odds are not in their favor.

Taking hot pop culture icons seems like a surefire way to succeed in Snatch Game. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Portraying a pop star has proven problematic. From Alyssa Edwards and Detox bombing as Katy Perry and Kesha respectively on Season 5, to Spice's terrible Miley Cyrus last season, to endless horrid performances as Beyoncé three times by Tyra Sanchez, Kenya Michaels, and Asia O'Hara, admiring their character has not allowed them the freedom to play. Plus, they're just not naturally funny! But the absolute cardinal sin is attempting to pull off Cardi B. On Drag Race Thailand 2, Vanda Miss Joaquim and Jaida Essence Hall, the winner of Drag Race Season 12, both placed safely. From there, the queens bombed. Ivy-Elise fell into the bottom 2 on Drag Race Holland 2, while Rita Menu on Drag Race Down Under 3 and Stephanie Prince on Canada's Drag Race vs the World were both eliminated as Cardi B. While there has been a bit of success from some queens playing Eartha Kitt and Jennifer Coolidge, they both have been portrayed four and five times respectively.

Finding a new perspective for the character would be nearly impossible. There are only so many times you can mention the Fourth of July and purr before it gets old. When selecting a Snatch Game character, looking at the history of Drag Race and discovering a celebrity no one else has done is the smartest path toward success.

It did take some time before the show started to limit contestants portraying previous Drag Race queens. But it gets much worse if they try to play the Emmy-winning host. Despite Jessica Wild being safe as RuPaul in the very first Snatch Game in Season 2, it was the next two queens who bombed the queen quite badly. The fans had told eventual Drag Race All Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel that her RuPaul impression was funny online, but when she took her shot on the show, she landed at the bottom. The same was true for Diamante Merrybrown's performance in Drag Race España Season 2. The first time a current contestant took on a previous contestant was Max during Drag Race Season 7, when she played Season 4 winner Sharon Needles. Her performance was not quite spooky or accurate, as she then found herself eliminated in that episode. The legendary Alyssa Edwards may not have been great at Snatch Game herself, but she was portrayed twice by Violet Chachki in Season 7 and then two seasons later by Aja. Both, luckily, were safe in their seasons. Alongside Aja, her cast mate Nina Bonina Brown did find herself in trouble, playing Season 7's Jasmine Masters. Angeria Paris VanMichaels tried to play the iconic Tammie Brown, but she wasn't even close to true to form and was then part of the full cast's bottom appearance in Season 14. And finally, in what should have been an easy performance, Kahanna Montrese played her mother Coco Montrese on Drag Race All Stars 8, but she too was at the bottom of that episode. Thankfully, the producers saw the writing on the wall that even though the characters are beloved by the fans, they do not do service to the queens playing them.

Snatch Game Is All About Picking the Right Celebrity

Part of winning Ru over in the Snatch Game, aside from being funny, is selecting someone whom Ru knows or has a connection. While foreign figures to Ru have garnered some success, it's not as common. For example, Ra'jah O'Hara on Drag Race All Stars 6 took on the challenge of presenting LaToya Jackson, a personal friend of Ru's. She took Ru's advice during the walk-through and parroted the suggested lines, making Ru laugh in the process. Even if they don't have a personal bond with Ru, if they have a place in queer history, gay icons have benefited, as Ru knows who they are. Liza Minelli has been done three times. The least successful was Scarlett Bobo on Canada's Drag Race, where she placed safe. She was the only least successful Liza, as both Alexis Michelle on Drag Race Season 9 and Hannah Conda on Drag Race Down Under 2 won the challenge as the icon. Keeping it in the family, the first and thankfully only time Liza's infamous mother Judy Garland appeared on Snatch Game, Jinkx Monsoon gave a masterclass and won. Classic Hollywood figures have had their ups and downs on Snatch Game, but when they're good, they're good. And good was Drag Race All Stars 2 winner Alaska as Mae West. Her performance was so iconic, her lines have been referenced ever since the episode aired. Hollywood red carpet and Fashion Police legend Joan Rivers has been successfully portrayed by Jimbo on Canada's Drag Race and Loosey LaDuca on Drag Race Season 15. Both queens won the challenge. And deservedly so!

While there are strong limitations to using copywritten intellectual properties, many queens have reached deep inside history books to portray historical figures. For the most part, they have been proven successful thanks to their ability to create their own persona, as we would not know what they would have been or sounded like. With creative freedom and liberties, some of the best performances have come from historical figures. When it comes to British royalty, Rosè on Season 13 took on Mary Queen of Scots while Cheddar Gorgeous from Drag Race UK 4 played Queen Elizabeth. By taking the historical characters over the top, they were brilliant caricatures that got everyone laughing, contestants included. Tapping into religious motifs, taking characters like Satan and Jesus Christ and portraying them as flamboyant and gay, it resulted in victories for Trinity the Tuck on Drag Race All Stars 7 and Ashley Madison on Drag Race Down Under 3. Playing on gay stereotypes was a recipe for success.

Contestants Need to Look at the Snatch Game Hall of Fame for Inspiration

Throughout the history of Drag Race, only six queens have had the opportunity to win Snatch Game more than once. Baga Chipz won as Margaret Thatcher on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 1 and as Kathy Bates on the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World. BenDeLaCreme won on Drag Race Season 6 as Maggie Smith and on Drag Race All Stars 3 as Paul Lynde. As Adele on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 and as Phyllis Diller on Drag Race All Stars 6, Ginger Minj won twice. Jimbo won as Joan Rivers on the first season of Canada's Drag Race and as Shirley Temple on Drag Race All Stars 8, the season she ended up winning. For Jink Monsoon, she won as Little Edie on Drag Race Season 5 and as both Natasha Lyonne and Judy Garland on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7. And finally, on Drag Race All Stars 4, as Caitlyn Jenner and as both Satan and Leslie Jordon, Trinity the Tuck successfully won. One thing that they all had in common was the ability to embody the character and volley back and forth with RuPaul. Being able to pick up what Ru throws at them and serve it back allows the banter to be hilarious.

While not all queens get a second opportunity to compete on Drag Race again, there are certainly a handful of outstanding performances that future contestants could look to for inspiration. One of the best individual performances from Snatch Game came from Season 4's Chad Michaels as Cher, who just so happened to return to the Werk Room to assist and give advice to the Season 16 girls. Chad Michaels has been another queen who's infamous lines have been quoted since her season. Bianca Del Rio took on one of Ru's favorite people, Judge Judy, and while she didn't win the episode, she did make a lasting impression. She might have even had a little bit to do with Jimbo's baloney ghost thanks to her screaming out about the deli meat. Gottmik, the first transgender man to compete on Drag Race, expertly portrayed Paris Hilton, tapping into the many facets of the pop culture icon. She was rightly given the victory for the episode. Taking on political figures can be quite difficult and, thus, it's not advised. But if you have the parody performance of Donald Trump down pat, go for it! Leave it to the UK queen, The Vivienne, to perfectly spoof the former President.

If recent seasons of Drag Race are any indicator, it's time for future contestants to do their homework and understand how to properly prepare for Snatch Game. Not only will it benefit them on the show, but it will stop the discourse on social media. With the weight and gravity placed on this challenge, it must continue to be a must-see TV moment, and something fans continue to want to go back and watch. As much as watching a train wreck can be enticing, it's become too frequent. Need some guidance, future queens? Re-read this article again!

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 air on Fridays at 8 pm EST on MTV. RuPaul's Drag Race is also available for streaming on Paramount+.

