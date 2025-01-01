After much speculation, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel has announced that she and her long-time partner, David Silver, have broken up. In a video posted to her YouTube channel, Trixie Mattel revealed, “It’s not my favorite thing to bring up, but some of you have kind of figured it out and speculated for awhile. David and I separated quite some time ago now.”

Despite her inner circle being aware of the news, she had wavered when and how to share the news. The beloved drag queen had announced a three-month hiatus from drag that had many fans ponder what it could be about. Despite revealing that she is not too fond of opening up and welcoming everybody into her personal life, her relationship with Siver was documented together on the Max series, Trixie Motel. The series followed Trixie Mattel and David Silver as they renovated a Palm Springs motel into a destination spot. Trixie Motel has been featured prominently during Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Trixie Mattel Reveals Truth Behind Break Up

Having spent eight years together as a couple, Trixie Mattel stated that she "will always care about" David, continuing to say, “Being creative together with him was especially one of the heights of my life. Everybody I’ve ever been with doesn’t really leave my orbit. I really still always care about these people.” In addition to being a producer on Trixie Motel, Silver also served as the executive producer of Trixie's acclaimed 2019 documentary, Moving Parts. Trixie Motel returned for a second season where the focus was on the renovation of Trixie Mattel's new home. When speaking of David Silver in May of 2024, she noted, “I kept it kind of private because I always sort of felt like, as a public person, my partner shouldn't have to be subjected to being a public person.”

As one of the biggest names in the drag scene, Trixie Mattel has rose to prominence beyond her star turn on RuPaul's Drag Race. As a cosmetics mogul, podcast host, and social media superstar, Trixie Mattel has earned the moniker of one of the most popular drag personalities around the world. As a country music artist, she has appeared at numerous festivals, including Stage Coach, as well as having collaborated with country artists like Orville Peck. Trixie Motel is availlable to stream on Max.

