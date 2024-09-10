Start your engines as twelve new queens are on a mission to snatch the crown on RuPaul's Drag Race UK 6. Embarking on its sixth triumphant season, the award-winning competition series will follow 12 sickening drag queens over ten weeks in various spicy challenges. The queen with the most charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent will be crowned UK's Next Drag Race Superstar.

With queens from all across the nation, the brand-new season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is a diverse glimpse into the best of the best within the UK drag scene. Each week, the queens compete in some of the most iconic challenges in hopes of earning a coveted RuPeter Badge. With queens from Northern Ireland to Wales, the accents will be accenting! Get ready for a camp ol' time.

When is 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK 6' Coming Out?

The sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK officially premieres on Friday, September 26 on WOW Presents Plus internationally and BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK. New episodes will stream exclusively every Friday following.

Where Can You Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK 6'?

RuPaul's Drag Race UK 6 exclusively streams on WOW Presents Plus internationally and BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can subscribe to WOW Presents Plus for $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. Catch up on all seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race UK on WOW Presents Plus. Additionally, many of the other international franchises in the Drag Race Cinematic Universe are available to stream.

Can You Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK 6' On TV?

No, sadly you cannot. RuPaul's Drag Race UK 6 streams exclusively on WOW Presents Plus internationally.

Is There a Trailer for 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK 6'?

Not yet! But RuPaul's Drag Race UK 6 has released a teaser with a James Bond theme. An official teaser will be dropped soon.

Who Stars in 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK 6'?

Handpicked by RuPaul, this year’s cast of twelve gorgeous drag queens represent a heady mix of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, talent, and accents with queens from across the Nations - Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland, and England coming together. The season six queens are: Actavia (21, North Wales), Chanel O'Conor (25, Scotland), Charra Tea (23, Belfast), Dita Garbo (47, Kent), Kiki Snatch (25, London), Kyran Thrax (26, Lancashire), La Voix (43, Stockton On Tees), Lill (36, Manchester), Marmalade (24, Cardiff), Rileasa Slaves (32, London), Saki Yew (33, Manchester), and Zahira Zapanta (28, Nottingham)

Back to host once again is RuPaul, with Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton serving as supporting judges. This season, the lineup of guest judges includes TV presenter AJ Odudu, singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer Alison Goldfrapp, TV presenter Amanda Holden, singer, songwriter, and actor Beverley Knight, singer and Steps member Claire Richards, supermodel and London fashion icon Kristen McMenamy, singer- songwriter Mabel, lead singer of eighties legends Duran Duran, Simon Le Bon MBE, and Derry Girls’ star Siobhán McSweeney. Singer-songwriter and Drag Race UK superfan Alexandra Burke returns as a vocal coach to the queens, and acclaimed choreographer Claudimar Neto also returns for another series to help the queens level up their dance moves. Choreographer Aaron Renfree will join the highly talented directory of Drag Race UK experts who were brought in to give the queens a guiding hand. S Club's Jon Lee and Rachel Stevens will participate in Snatch Game this season.

What is 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK 6' About?

As the British iteration of the flagship franchise, RuPaul's Drag Race UK searches the nation to find UK's Next Drag Race Superstar. Led by RuPaul, contestants are put to the test as they embark on weekly challenges and runways. Week after week, one queen will be deemed the top queen and earn a coveted RuPeter Badge. Two queens will then find themselves in the bottom where they will be forced to lip sync for their life. One queen will shantay and stay while the other will sashay away. Through twists and turns, RuPaul's Drag Race UK has dazzled audiences as it celebrates British art through the art of drag. In addition to the main series, RuPaul's Drag Race has a spin-off series, RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World, where queens from across the RuPaul's Drag Race franchises compete to be the Queen of the Mothertucking World.

Who is Making 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK 6'?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is a World of Wonder production for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller for Youth Audiences, BBC iPlayer and Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. The Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy, and Johnni Javier and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.

Who Has Previously Won 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK'?

RuPaul's Drag Race has crowned five previous winners in the regular season and two winners from RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World. The winners of RuPaul's Drag Race UK are The Vivienne (Series 1), Lawrence Chaney (Series 2), Krystal Versace (Series 3), Danny Beard (Series 4), and Ginger Johnson (Series 5). The Winners of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World are Blu Hydrangea (Series 1) and Tia Kofi (Series 2).

RuPaul's Drag Race UK 6 begins Friday, September 27th on WOW Presents Plus internationally and BBC Three in the UK. Previous seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race UK are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

