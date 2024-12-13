Summary Ginger Johnson finally shares her winning series Ginger's House inspired by British comedy and sitcoms.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner blends sitcom and chat shows in a unique way that transcends conventional genres.

Ginger Johnson talks to Collider exclusively about the impact of winning Drag Race UK, the joy of touring solo shows, and teases exciting future ventures.

Before the sixth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK revealed that the winner would receive a prize of 25,000 pounds, winners of the British version of the international phenomenon earned a WOW Presents Plus produced series of their own. RuPaul's Drag Race UK 5 winner Ginger Johnson finally gets to share with the world her winning series, Ginger's House. Marrying her perspective of comedy along with her gift of gab, Ginger's House is a hilarious weekly romp that blends sitcom with a chat show. Where one ends and the other begins, that's the fun! "It's a blend of a sitcom and a chat show and where that line exists. I hope it is quite blurry. You can't quite tell when we're in chat show mode and when we're in sitcom mode," Ginger tells Collider exclusively.

Just a year ago, Johnson was crowned the UK's Next Drag Superstar after snatching victory in the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Bringing her effortless aesthetic of theatrics and pantomime into the world of drag, Johnson's hilarious drag persona and versatility were warranted with a victory. Having the opportunity to share her art with the world, she is excited to drop Ginger into the television world and this is just the beginning of where you might find Ginger next.

'Ginger's House' Is Quintessentially Ginger Johnson

"It's inspired by a lot of the things that have inspired me along the way in my drag."

Close

COLLIDER: Ding dong. It's time to take a trip to Ginger's House with the brilliant Ginger Johnson. How are you?

GINGER JOHNSON: I'm really good. Thank you. How are you doing?

I am doing so well. I am so excited I get to chat with you. You are fricking fantastic.

GINGER: Oh, thank you so much. That's really kind of you.

I am so excited for the world to see Ginger's House. The first episode is so funny. Tell us about this show.

GINGER: Well, this is my prize that I won for winning Drag Race UK. I get to make a series. I really wanted to do something that was quintessentially me. It's inspired by a lot of the things that have inspired me along the way in my drag. A lot of British comedy. Sort of classic British sitcoms play into it quite a lot. I've been fortunate enough to be able to invite some of my gorgeous Drag Race UK sisters to come and join me in the show as well. We had so much fun making it and I really hope that comes across when you watch it.

Absolutely. What was it like to be able to spread your wings from stage to a televised format?

GINGER: Oh, so fun. The one thing that I really learned about it was that, because I'm a theater girl, if you have an idea to do something in the theater, then you can just have the idea and then do it. But if you have an idea in the moment when you're filming a TV show, you can do it, but it might take three and a half hours to set up the camera and move the lights! I definitely had to be a little bit prepared and forearmed for the filming of it. But it was a really, really, really fun challenge, and it was a nice new playground for me to play in because, apart from Drag Race, I've not really made any television before. It's a different way of telling stories, and you can achieve things that you can't do on stage. That will become very apparent as we get further and further through the series.

Tell me about the synergy of bringing your universe and your world of drag onto the show.

GINGER: Well, I think my drag is all about celebrating queer joy and queer silliness...It's a blend of a sitcom and a chat show, and where that line exists. I hope is quite blurry. You can't quite tell when we're in chat show mode and when we're in sitcom mode. I like to think that that's quite unique. That was my idea that I wanted to bring to this show. It was really fun. I've got these great guests, Cara Melle, Kate Butch, they're from the first episode. Coming up, we've got Miss Naomi Carter and Danny Beard and Victoria Scone, Vanity Milan, Tia Kofi. All of these really, really funny people. Great people to bounce off in the show. It was really fun to try and bring my world and my aesthetic of this sort of brightly colored 1970s retro-esque aesthetic. We found this amazing location house where we filmed the show. I've actually had the location saved on my computer for about five years. I've always wanted to do something there. I didn't know if I was going to do a photoshoot there or something else, but it just never quite came together. And then when I decided that I was going to do a show set in my own house, I was like, this is it. This is the one we're going in there. It's got a particularly fantastic bathroom which is very heavily featured in an episode coming up later on. It is my dream bathroom. I think that might be the gayest thing I've ever said. And that's a lot considering what my job is!

Ginger Breaks Down Her Inspirations As a Drag Artist

"Getting to completely invent this character and this aesthetic for people... is really exciting to me."