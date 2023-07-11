RuPaul’s Drag Race has long been a TV staple since it started snatching wigs (figuratively) back in 2009. While the show has had its fair share of problematic moments throughout its years of airing, the reality competition series also introduced many audiences to the historic, colorful world of drag. Apart from the glamorous design challenges, hilarious Snatch Game performances, and fierce "Lip Sync for Your Life" battles, the show educated its viewers about the LGBTQAI+ community at large and rightfully made some significant changes to coincide with this generation’s moral sense. And though there are still more fights to win toward representation and equality, the success of RuPaul’s Drag Race serves as an indication that times have somehow changed. However, Victoria Scone just wants "more hairy legs" on the Drag Race franchise—and they make some valid points.

Known for competing in two Drag Race spinoffs, Victoria Scone first entered the Werk Room as the first cis-woman to compete on the award-winning reality show. Drag Race is also known for listening to its critics by finally allowing trans queens to join the show, with Sasha Colby ultimately winning Season 15. Gottmik, on the other hand, is the first openly trans man to ever compete in Drag Race. So with the changes and groundbreaking moments, the franchise has explored thus far, Victoria Scone thinks it’s about time to take inclusivity a step further.

As they gear up to perform on the main stage of Pride in London, Scone sat down with Digital Spy to discuss Pride, diversity, and why RuPaul should finally consider giving the drag kings the spotlight they deserve. And since she already did a drag king look on Canada vs. the World, which earned her a win and positive feedback from judges and audiences alike, the drag performer says there is certainly no reason why it has taken so long to make it happen at this point.

“I did a drag king look on Canada Vs. the World so obviously that's something I'm very passionate about – getting drag kings on Drag Race. I just don't know why it's taken so long at this point to be honest. I would really love to see it. There's absolutely, in my opinion, no reason why they couldn't be. I think it would give the show a lovely little shake up and keep it fresh. It would draw in more people as well. More people would want to watch it because [currently] it's blocking out a big chunk of the queer community that watch the show. And what's the worst that's gonna happen? Let's just do it shall we?"

Give 'Drag Kings' a Seat at the Table

Considering how Drag Race has managed to create successful spinoffs over the years, it’s perhaps the right time to include drag kings in the pages of the Drag Race herstory. Though Victoria Scone can’t consider herself a “drag king spokesperson,” the 30-year-old British drag queen believes that the unsung side of drag needs its own spinoff, too.