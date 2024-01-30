The Big Picture RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World Season 2 features a cast of returning queens from seven international franchises.

The cast includes queens from non-English speaking franchises, adding excitement and diversity to the competition.

The queens will compete for the title of Queen of the Mothertucking World and a cash prize, making each elimination even more intense.

Eleven Ru Girls from around the globe are about to sashay down the runway once again on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World Season 2 as they battle it out for the crown and a cash prize, a first for the BBC series. Representing seven Drag Race international franchises, RuPaul will host the series that will give these queens a chance at redemption. The cast is dominated by star-studded talent, so each elimination will be gut-wrenching. After the success of the first season, RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World 2 will be even fiercer as the queens are fighting for cold, hard cash!

In 2022, Drag Race UK spun off its franchise and brought in nine '-–÷0Drag Race contestants from all over the world to battle for the crown and title of Queen of the Mothertucking World. The season was won by Drag Race UK Season 1's Blu Hydrangea. The season was made iconic thanks to memorable moments that have reverberated in the Drag Race cinematic universe even since they rocked the airwaves. From Drag Race Thailand host Pangina Heals eliminating both Canadian contestants and forming a heated rivalry against future Drag Race All Stars 8 winner Jimbo to Blu Hydrangea dramatically eliminating Pangina. From Pangina and Janey Jackey of Drag Race Holland lip-syncing to Vengaboys' "We Like to Party" to the verses from "London" by RuPaul. From the debut of Jimbo's baloney ghost to Drag Race UK's Baga Chips, the impressive Kathy Bates in Snatch Game. The first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World was easily one of the biggest series the franchise debuted. Its success spawned the Canadian sister program, Canada's Drag Race vs the World. The fans begged for more and more they would get. If the first go around is any indication, RuPaul is going to get some drama!

RuPaul's Drag Race Release Date February 2, 2009 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Jason Carter , Carson Kressley Main Genre Reality Seasons 15

Season 2 Has the Perfect Mix of Returning Queens With a Desire to Win

Close

The second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World is set to bring eleven queens from seven franchises in an international competition for bragging rights and the title of Queen of the Mothertucking World. The cast mixes finalists, early-outs, and fan favorites who have already made their mark on the world. Unlike the first iteration of the spin-off, the winner's sole prize is not recording a track with RuPaul. The big cast announcement was made over the weekend at RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024 where the full cast was present to meet their adoring fans. Often, All Stars may find themselves competing in a returning queen season alongside someone they have previously competed against. RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World 2 is not that season. This will mark the first time each of the eleven queens will face off against one another.

The season 2 cast of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World 2 consists of:

Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha , Drag Race Espana Season 1

, Drag Race Espana Season 1 Choriza May , Drag Race UK Season 3

, Drag Race UK Season 3 Gothy Kendoll , Drag Race UK Season 1

, Drag Race UK Season 1 Hannah Conda , Drag Race Down Under Season 2

, Drag Race Down Under Season 2 Jonbers Blonde , Drag Race UK Season 4

, Drag Race UK Season 4 Keta Minaj , Drag Race Holland Season 2

, Drag Race Holland Season 2 La Grande Dame , Drag Race France Season 1

, Drag Race France Season 1 Marina Summers , Drag Race Philippines Season 1

, Drag Race Philippines Season 1 Mayhem Miller , Drag Race Season 10 and Drag Race All Stars Season 5

, Drag Race Season 10 and Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Scarlet Envy , Drag Race Season 11 and Drag Race All Stars Season 6

, Drag Race Season 11 and Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Tia Kofi, Drag Race UK Season 2

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World 2 Blends New and Old

The excitement of this cast is that it is filled with multiple competitors from non-English speaking franchises. Janey Jackey, one of the lesser-known competitors from the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World, shot to stardom following her run on the season. Janey's star turn on the international stage gave way to bringing Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, Keta Minaj, La Grande Dame, and Marina Summers to this season. Each of the four queens brings a special something that the others don't. Arantxa, lovingly known as the Spanish Hannah Montana, has the power to make the judges laugh with her stupidity and camp. If the game is "make Ru laugh," Arnatxa will succeed. Keta Minaj is a well-rounded drag artist with a theatrical background who will bring a chameleon-like aura to the competition. Keta was just shy of her finale despite her impressive resume. When it comes to fashion, La Grande Dame brings it every time, even if she can't even fit through the doorway. She has a background in modeling and runway and will be able to serve looks every week. And when it comes to dancing, no one quite does it like Marina Summers, the Filipino queen who finished second in her season. The other element these queens have in common is none to have competed or been judged by RuPaul yet. The rest of the cast is rounded out by contestants who have been on a RuPaul-led season.

Related RuPaul Has Defined What It Means to Be a Reality TV Host RuPaul has won an eighth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Reality TV Host. You better work mother!

When it comes to the remaining contenders, Ru has brought in two queens to represent America who have their second chance already on a Drag Race All Stars season, while the others are trying their hand for the first time. Scarlett Envy had a very shocking elimination on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6, so her entry in this season is one of many redemption arcs within the cast. Mayhem Miller was one of the very few All-Stars queens to self-eliminate during the season. Will that play into her presence this time around? Hannah Conda will be representing Australasia as one of the runner-ups in the bunch. Hannah offers a campy energy that gets RuPaul laughing. Now for the host country. This cast features one queen from each of the first four seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Gothy Kendoll, the UK's Porkchop, will be making history as the first queen in Drag Race herstory to appear on a singular competitive episode and be invited to compete on an All-Star season.

Tia Kofi, deemed Baroness Basic on Drag Race UK 2, has had one of the biggest glow-ups in the cast as she has become a beloved recording artist and has made appearances in guest spots-on British media, including The Weakest Link. Choriza May was part of a shocking double elimination on Drag Race UK 3 but has become a rising star putting out music and found herself as a guest judge on Drag Race Espana 2. Jonbers Blonde had the least turnaround time following their tenure on Drag Race UK 4. She has found the formula to bring her love for fashion while engaging the judges with her comedy. With so many individual stories and redemption arcs, the season truly has the potential to bring drag, drama, and excitement. This is the biggest drag pageant and the queens are ready to slay.

Aside from the cast, not much has been revealed for the season. It's likely Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton will be back to sit alongside RuPaul on the judging panel. The elimination power will likely follow the previous season's format where the top two queens will have the ability to eliminate one of the bottom queens. But what is confirmed is this cast is staked and will bring it to the runway. RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World 2 will be better than its predecessor.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World Season 2 will premiere on BBC Three and iPlayer in the UK and WOWPresents+ around the world beginning February 9th, 2024

Watch on WOWPresents+