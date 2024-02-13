The Big Picture RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World returned with international queens competing for a cash prize for the first time.

Marina Summers impresses with her fierce lip sync and dance performance, winning the first-ever RuPeter badge.

Mayhem Miller is the first elimination, but she formed alliances and had a positive experience on the show.

Featuring a cast of returning queens from seven international franchises, RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World has officially returned for a second season, two years after the reality competition series premiered in 2022. With a massive cash prize on the line, it marks the first time the BBC series has ever offered a cash prize. The competition has never been more intense and gut-wrenching, making eliminations even more jarring, to say the least. Of course, with talented queens from across the globe vying for the "Queen of the Mothertucking World" title, this season promises to be just as sickening and gag-worthy. Tia Kofi, from the second season of Drag Race UK, is the first queen to enter the UK vs the World stage. Having been voted "Baroness Basic" during her season, the British drag queen seeks to earn what she described as a "less offensive" title.

Drag Race Down Under Season 2's Hannah Conda entered second, with Drag Race Spain's Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha coming in third. Mayhem Miller came in next to prove herself as a performer. Mayhem competed during the 10th season of the original franchise and went on to appear in All Stars 5, where she placed seventh. Choriza May from Drag Race UK season 3, whom most fans may remember as a queen who went home during a shocking double sashay, promised that there would be "no double elimination" this time. A queen who has done well during her season, even winning the Snatch Game, Drag Race France's La Grande Dame, is the sixth queen to take the stage. Filipina drag performer Marina Summers then graced the UK stage, having arrived ready to "give the colonizers the chop."

"The delusional queen," or so she describes herself, Jonbers Blonde came in sure she was going to win the crown because "she's delusional, apparently." Drag Race Holland's Keta Minaj has arrived on the scene, with Scarlet Envy from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 and All Stars 6 emerging next, looking for her "sausage rolls." Uttering "rawr" in British accent, Gothy Kendoll — who represented herself as "one of the OG losers" — swears she's ready this time. Raven then entered last, looking for Jujubee. Raven, like in All Stars 7, seems to have a habit of showing up in multiple seasons, like the icon that she is. Then came RuPaul. And in customary All Stars rules, she reminds the queens that they will be eliminating each other, only this time there will be massive money on the line.

Boasting their international "charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent," the queens get ready for a variety show challenge in Episode 1, with Choriza May performing first. Scarlet Envy did live singing, while La Grande Dame — who is obviously a fishy, beautiful queen — is just as hilarious with her comedy number. Which deservedly placed her at the top alongside Marina Summers, who had also wowed the judges with her fierce lip sync and dance performance. Tia Kofi, who also did well during the challenge, utters that Marina is making her nervous. Keta Minaj then did partly spooky, partly psychedelic gymnastics. Mayhem Miller, who we all know can serve performance down, opted to take a risk and did a comedic meditation. However, like in All Stars, the queen has seemingly forgotten her words yet again, sadly placing her at the bottom with Gothy Kendoll, who — while her fiery performance is no short of fire (literally) — has been asked to show more confidence. Mayhem Miller spoke with Collider about her experience in the show's second season, and what she ultimately wants her legacy to be.

RuPaul's Drag Race Release Date February 2, 2009 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Jason Carter , Carson Kressley Main Genre Reality Seasons 15

Mayhem Miller's Elimination Could've Been Prevented

During the queen's first Werk Room moment, the four UK queens commenced their "first official meeting" and swore to keep each other safe. Mayhem Miller, who found herself at the bottom, pleaded her case and made an early agreement by promising that she'd also save the queens should they land in the same situation. The top queens, Marina and La Grande Dame, lip-synced to Livin' Joy's "Dreamer," with Marina winning, becoming UK vs the World Season 2's first-ever recipient of the coveted golden RuPeter badge.

The winning queen had to do what she had to do and ultimately chose to send Mayhem Miller home. In an exclusive interview with Collider, the first-eliminated queen opened up about how forming some alliances was a strategy she'd like to use competing, and how Marina gave some "lovely" words despite sending her home.

Related Plane Jane is the Best Kind of Villain for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Diva! Plane Jane claims she says it like it is, but fans are divided on her villain status.

Mayhem Miller Says She's Victorious Despite Elimination

COLLIDER: The moment you entered the stage, I noticed queens were intimidated by your presence, considering the legacy you created for yourself as a performer. And given that you got quite a good reputation, were you expecting them to see you as someone to look out for, and did that somehow affect your performance during the maxi challenge?

Mayhem Miller: I don’t think it affected my performance, but I definitely felt from my castmates that they really respected me as an artist and as a drag queen, and [my] presence has been seen for decades now. I think that my legacy has spoken volumes, and [it] actually... crossed over into the world. I didn’t realize that I had people [who] admired what I did — from all corners of this planet, so it was just an honor to be recognized. It's a great honor when you’re recognized by people who are in your industry, but it was nice to actually feel that energy.

You made some early agreements with two of the top queens. Was that a strategy you initially thought about before competing?

I definitely was [going to] use it as a strategy because I did it before, and it worked [laughs]. And as a viewer and a fan of the show, I like when things are interesting — a little bit spicy, a little bit messy — it's just entertaining to watch. So, I was like, alright, let me be that girl — let’s stir it up, let’s make some alliances, start to make some agreements, let’s try to team up with people, as a fan, because I know that it’s appreciated by the viewers to see that kind of gameplay.

When Marina Summers was describing the lipstick of the queen she’s choosing to send home, I already knew she was going to pick yours, like the way she describes it. And your reaction, even before she said your name, kind of indicates you already know it, too. So what was going on in your mind during that specific moment?

I was like, ‘Oh my god, she’s going to pick my lipstick [laughs]!’ What she was saying was like, ‘Oh no, it’s definitely me!’ But they were kind words, and to know that one of your competitors, one of your fellow castmates, sees you and recognizes your talent and respects what you do... it was lovely — lovely words to send someone home.

She picked the right queen to save [laughs]. At the end of the day, this is a competition, and you [want to] win. And if you [want to] win, you have to make your odds work in your favor. I think [if I] stayed, I would have definitely [risen] to the occasion and shine in other challenges — by sending me home, if that bettered her chances, of course, why not take the shot? I respect it! Because, you know, it’s just a game, and it’s fun, and I had a great time doing it. Not only that, Gothy [Kendoll] was able to stay and potentially shine even brighter — it’s a win-win for everyone.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World airs Fridays on WOW Presents Plus at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT. Watch on WOW