RuPaul’s Drag Race has helped showcase hundreds of queens across the world. The reality competition has seen comedy queens, pageant queens, and everything in between.

Related: Every 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season & Spinoff Premiering in 2022

But that rare blend of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, is what makes these queens some of the most unique, and original from all across the franchise.

Willow Pill - "Where Am I?"

Our current reigning queen, Willow Pill, more than earned her spot on this list during her time on Season 14. Willow stomped onto Drag Race clad in platform flip-flops, and quickly became the ‘angle’ of the season, winning not only the crown but a spot in everyone’s hearts. Willow is a 27-year-old performer from Chicago. She lives with cystinosis, a kidney disease that causes problems with her eyes, throat, and muscles. She talks about how this affects her life but also inspires her art through its darkness. Ms. Pill made history on Drag Race as the first openly trans winner of a regular season.

Related: 11 Snatch Game Performances on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' That Were Oscar-Worthy

Willow describes her brand as “cute and creepy”, she has a twisted, joyful, and nihilistic view of life, and that shows in her drag. She easily became a fan favorite in the first episode with her performance art piece where she got into a bathtub filled with wine, spaghetti, and a toaster. She ended the season with a Talking Heads-inspired gigantic suit and three mannequin heads that were molds of her face. She says that a lot of her inspiration comes from women in comedy, such as Kristen Wiig. Fans can’t wait to see more from Willow during her “terror of a reign”.

Yvie Oddly - "Odd Bless!"

Yvie Oddly was the winner of Season 11 and the drag sister of Willow Pill. She’s a Denver queen known for her contortion talents as well as her unique handmade looks. She suffers from a condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Type 3, which affects the tissues in the skin, bones, blood vessels, and organs. This condition causes her to be double-jointed, which she uses in her acts to shock viewers with her ability to bend and twist her body.

Yvie was somewhat underestimated in her season by her sisters. Since she prefers a scrappy, unique style, some other queens saw her as unpolished, a critique she’s received both on and off the show. But Yvie has used her platform to talk about the unfair expectations put on drag queens, classism, as well as the misunderstanding of living with a chronic illness.

Jimbo - "What would you do, tiny umbrella?"

Self-described drag clown-described drag clown Jimbo from BC Canada was a favorite in both seasons of Drag Race she appeared. Jimbo was first seen in Season One of Canada's Drag Race when she walked into the workroom looking like a BDSM Mickey Mouse. She, unfortunately, didn’t make it to the finale that season, and she was considered “robbed” by fans across the franchise. When Jimbo came back for UK vs.The World, fans were disappointed yet again when she was sent home in the third episode by fellow competitor Pangina Heals.

Jimbo is known for her standout act on UK vs. The World's talent show. She performed as a character from her hometown act named ‘Casper the bologna ghost’. Dressed all in white except for her creepy black clown makeup, Jimbo performed one of the make bonkers stage numbers ever seen on the show. It was terrifying and amazing.

Onyx - "I don't want to live here anymore, I'm going back to my planet!"

Onyx was introduced on the current season of Drag Race Espania, she was the winner of the second episode of Drag Race, but unfortunately, placed in the bottom two in episode 5 after Snatch Game and was sent home. Fans are sad to no longer have Onyx on their screens weekly, but since the season is still airing, there is hope that she could come back.

Onyx blew fans away in episode 2 with her talent show performance where she crawled out of a giant egg and then gave birth to a tiny alien baby. She walked out on the runway later that episode as a gigantic four-legged monster. Onyx might not be on Drag Race anymore, but her jaw-dropping, unique looks continue on her Instagram page.

Nina Bo’nina Brown - "Somebody has to be the messy one."

Nina was a contestant on Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and hasn’t yet been seen on All-Stars, despite her being a fan pick every season. She lives and performs in Atlanta, Georgia. Nina has been very vocal about her struggles with anxiety and depression and often talks openly with her fans on social media. She also spoke on the show about being HIV positive, and how that has affected her life.

Related:Losing Is The New Winning: Every Miss Congeniality Of RuPaul’s Drag Race Ranked

Nina had a few iconic moments on her season, such as the “I should have been Blac Chyna” controversy, and sending Valentina home during the infamous “I’d like to keep it on please” lipsync. She is known for her full-body paint capabilities, transformations/impressions, and her Drag Race reviews on YouTube.

Milk - "We're all just a bunch of clowns, aren't we?"

Milk was another queen that was misunderstood in her season by fellow competitors. Milk showed her talents in Season 6 as a unique and campy comedy queen but was critiqued for not bringing enough glamour to her looks. She caused a huge discourse around her look as "male RuPaul" on the main stage. She was eliminated after the rap challenge in episode 6 and came back for All-Stars 3, this time being eliminated in episode 3.

Despite not making it too far in the competition both times around, Milk still has an army of loyal supporters, who love her for not only her whacky take on drag but also her figure skating talents. She was a competitive figure skater for many years before doing drag and still incorporates those skills into drag when she can. Many fans were taken by the drag queen’s appearance out of drag, and the NYC queen capitalized on this by creating an Onlyfans in 2020.

Kimchi - "I came to chop-suey the competition!"

A beloved makeup artist originally from Korea, Kimchi won fans' hearts by not only being an absolute sweetheart but by bringing unique and astonishing looks to the runway every single episode. She competed in Season 8 and made it to the final 3 alongside Bob and Naomi. The top 3 of Season 8 were regarded by fans as one of the best, and Kim was a huge part of why.

She first started doing drag with another beloved contestant, Pearl and has a deep connection to All-Stars 3 winner, Trixie Mattel. She touched and shocked fans by talking about how her Mom doesn’t know she does drag. Kim has yet to appear on a season of All-Stars, but she did come back for the Holi-Slay Spectacular, as well as Secret Celebrity Drag Race. A lot of her drag reflects the styles of Korean culture, but she’s also talked about how she can get inspired by anything. Kimchi’s wild and wonderful looks are often made out of paper and found materials, something she has been doing her whole drag career, due to her background as an artist.

Charity Kase - “All dressed up lookin' like the dog's dinner!”

Charity Kase was introduced on Season 1 of Drag Race UK, she has yet to return for a second season, but since there has yet to be a proper season of UK All-Stars, fans are hopeful she will be back on their screens soon. Charity was known for not only her beautiful, monstrous looks on Drag Race but also for her vulnerability in the workroom. She spoke in length about her struggle with her HIV diagnosis and ending the surrounding stigma.

Charity has no shortage of wild looks on her Instagram page, and she brought some of the most stunning ones to the drag race stage. Fans of the macabre fell in love with Charity when she walked into the workroom as beautiful and terrifying as ever, with a long Victorian era dress and blood dripping out of her mouth that was made to look big and zombie-like. Charity says her name comes from her ability to craft stuff on a very low budget and transform grotesque into glamour, or maybe be both at the same time!

Crystal Methyd - "Make America glitter again!"

Crystal Methyd from Springfield Missouri is known for her mullet, her fashion, and her amazingly unique take on drag. Crystal was a runner-up in Season 12 of Drag Race and is a beloved, whacky queen from the show. Fans hope to see her come back to All-Stars soon and bring even more of that unique Crystal flare.

She has brought some of the most iconic looks to the show, such as her purple people eater monster, a gigantic piñata, and her Burt & Ernie-inspired looks for the makeover challenge. She also brought an incredibly unique lipsync to the finale with more feathers and bird barf than ever seen on the show before.

Next: Drop to the Death: Ranking All 14 Winners of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

From 'Stand By Me' to 'When Harry Met Sally': The 7 Greatest Rob Reiner Movies Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Veronnica MacKillop (9 Articles Published) List Writer | Collider Veronnica is an entertainment journalist from Vancouver BC. She loves all things comic book, horror, and drag related! More From Veronnica MacKillop

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe