Chloë Grace Moretz (Carrie) has found her co-lead in The Edge Of Normal. Today, Deadline reports that the Kick-Ass actress will be joined in the serial killer flick by Rupert Friend. The actor has been pouring himself into the genre as of late, with his recent supporting role in Drew Hancock’s feature-length directorial debut, Companion. The thriller, which is eyeing a production start date sometime this spring, comes from helmer, Carlota Pereda, and will serve as the director’s first English-language flick. For those who haven’t seen it, Pereda’s most recent production, 2022’s Piggy, was a bloody and brutal entry into the genre, so we’re already expecting more of the same from The Edge Of Normal.

The movie pulls its storyline from the book of the same name penned by author, Clara Norton, and released by St. Martin’s Press. Keeping it all in the horror family, the script was first penned by Matt Venne (Dexter: Resurrection), with revisions by Lori Evans Taylor, who will soon celebrate the arrival of her co-penned Final Destination: Bloodlines. Teasing a twisted and maddening back-and-forth game between hunter and hunted, the synopsis for The Edge Of Normal reads,

“Reeve LeClaire (Moretz) is still haunted from when she was held captive as a teenager by a sadistic man, but when her psychiatrist (Friend) asks her to mentor a newly rescued survivor, she’s pulled into a chilling game of cat-and-mouse—one that threatens to drag her back into the nightmare she barely escaped.”

What Else Does Rupert Friend Have On the Way?