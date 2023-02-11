Though many fans know Rupert Grint from the Harry Potter series, the actor has made a name for himself in a multitude of other successful projects. He has played lead roles in movies like Cherrybomb and Into the White, and has also played leads in TV series such as Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders on BBC.

The actor has shown his range by taking on roles in a variety of different genres, and his top ten movies on Rotten Tomatoes reflects that range decently. From childhood roles to dark, twisted roles and everything in between, Rupert has shown that he can play a leading man in more than just one way. Though the actor got his acting start as a child, he's grown just as much into acting as he's grown right before viewers' eyes.

10 'Snatch' (2017-2018)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 39%

Based on the eponymous film that is inspired by a real London heist, Snatch the TV series is produced by and stars Rupert Grint in the role of aristocrat Charlie Cavendish-Scott. The story follows a group of young underground hustlers as they try to manage a truck load of gold bullion they illegally come into possession of.

Albert Hill (Luke Pasqualino) and Charlie and partners-in-crime, and the series also stars Phoebe Dynevor from Bridgerton. The characters face the dangerous underworld of London and must avoid getting caught by cops or intercepted by other scammers. This is the lowest-rated project in Rupert Grint's Rotten Tomatoes page, as it takes some big swings and misses most of them.

9 'Into the White' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 45%

In the powerful and unflinching war movieInto the White, a set of enemy fighter pilots shoot each other down and are then forced to fight for survival together when they’re trapped. After being enemies, the men must work past their differences if they hope to make it out alive. Forced to survive together in a cabin amidst a desolate landscape, the British and German men at war with each other will learn to get along to survive.

Rupert Grint plays a soldier on the English side, Robert Smith, in this film. Though it's rated rather poorly on the website, that doesn't take away from the actor's performance and his fans will likely still appreciate the movie.

8 'Driving Lessons' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 48%

The film Driving Lessons stars Rupert Grint as the young Ben, who is sheltered by his helicopter mother Laura (Laura Linney). When his mother urges him to find a summer job he responds to an ad placed by the actor Evie Walton (Julie Walters) and begins helping her with her errands. When he begins acting as her personal driver without a license however, things start to get complicated.

The movie shows how the two strike up a friendship and how the aging actor helps Ben experience more of life while having fun along the way. The movie is flawed yet heartfelt, and at the end of the film Ben even reconnects with his dad Robert (Nicholas Farrell).

7 'Sick Note' (2017 - 2018)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 50%

In the TV series Sick Note, viewers follow the downtrodden Daniel (Rupert Grint) as he is diagnosed with esophageal cancer, more bad luck added onto his already unfortunate life. When he tells his friends and family about his diagnosis though, everyone starts treating him better and his outlook on life improves with the extra love and care. However, when his oncologist informs him that he was misdiagnosed, the compulsive liar must decide whether to tell people the truth.

Grint's character telling the truth would run him the risk of things going back to the way they were before in the black comedy series, which follows the protagonist's attempts at milking the diagnosis as he decides what to do about his moral dilemma. Sick Note shows just how far some people will go to get what they desire.

6 'Thunderpants' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 67%

In the hilarious children’s comedy Thunderpants, a young boy named Patrick Smash (Bruce Cook) with nonstop flatulence finds himself roped into a space mission that will utilize his odd powers for good. Rupert Grint plays child prodigy Alan A. Allen, Patrick’s best friend who fortunately lacks a sense of smell. As referenced in the title of the film, the two boys create a pair of Thunderpants that can contain Patrick’s gaseous emissions.

Those pants will be the key to the space mission they find themselves a part of, and as an added bonus, Patrick is able to use his farts to get back at his bully too. This hilarious family-friendly film shows how the actor thrived in many roles as a child.

5 'Underdogs' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 67%

In this great underrated animated comedy film, a father tells his son a bedtime story about a talented football player named Amadeo who has to eventually face down his childhood bully Grosso on the field when they become the two best players. After the bully loses to Amadeo at Foosball while young, he becomes determined to win in a rematch as an adult.

With the combined talents of his Foosball team, Amadeo will go on to face his rival in a true example of facing your greatest fears and try to win the heart of his crush. Rupert Grint masterfully voices the adult Amadeo in the UK dub of the movie, and it's a performance (and a movie) worth watching with the whole family.

4 'Knock at the Cabin' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 68%

The newly released M. Night Shyamalan movie Knock at the Cabin is based on the novel by Paul Tremblay, The Cabin at the End of the World. It follows married couples Eric and Andrew and their daughter Wen, who upon vacationing in a remote cabin are confronted by a group of people claiming it’s the apocalypse and only the three of them can prevent it. These strangers refuse to leave until Eric, Andrew and Wen make a choice.

Rupert Grint plays the role of Redmond in this dark thriller, one of the strangers that visit the couple in their cabin, and he does an excellent job of being intimidating. The family is ultimately forced to fight for their lives and their freedom. This movie is perfect for fans of anticipation-filled thrillers.

3 'Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 71%

Loosely based on Agatha Christie’s novel, The ABC Murders BBC series follows the legendary detective Hercule Poirot (John Malkovich) investigating an English mystery involving letters written in the 1930s. As murders start taking place and he realizes they’re connected to the letters, Poirot sets out to solve the case.

Rupert Grint plays Inspector Crome, a no-nonsense Scotland Yard broom who does not take kindly to other detectives poking their noses in on his cases. Crome and Poirot must work together to find the killer in this series, which takes several twists and turns. Fans of Agatha Christie will also be excited to know that the film A Haunting in Venice is set to release on September 15th of this year.

2 'Servant' (2019 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91%

The critically-acclaimed yet underrated horror seriesServant follows Philadelphia couple Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean (Toby Kebbell), who are in mourning and experiencing marital issues. The two come face to face with a mysterious force after they hire nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) to care for their newborn child Jericho, who is actually a reborn doll.

Viewers are left enthralled as the arrival of the nanny ushers in more mysterious, dark appearances. Rupert Grint is one of the main characters, playing the role of Julian, Dorothy’s younger brother who lives with alcoholism and soon becomes suspicious of their nanny Leanne from the very beginning.

1 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 93%

The Oscar-award-winning Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is a gothic horror anthology series. The episode featuring Rupert Grint is number six, "Dreams in the Witch House," which is based on the H. P. Lovecraft short story. Rupert plays Walter Gilman, a character who seeks to avenge the death of his sister by visiting the location he last saw her spirit, The Forest of Lost Souls.

Viewers witness as his character will stop at nothing to achieve his goal, and he soon comes face to face with darkness he never imagined along the way during the episode. It's a haunting performance that fans should definitely see at least once.

