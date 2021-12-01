Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has ensnared another high-profile star to add to its collection. Rupert Grint is set to appear in the Shape of Water director's Netflix horror anthology per a report from Deadline.

Grint joins a stacked cast of talented actors in del Toro's latest work, though it's unknown what roles he'll play or episodes he'll appear in. He'll star alongside Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, and Peter Weller. The series boasts some firepower on the production end as well with Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali each writing and directing an episode of the series while del Toro acts as showrunner and producer.

Cabinet of Curiosities is a live-action series of stories made to capture horror from all corners of the genre, from your traditional creepy tales to the gory, grotesque, and gothic. To make the individual stories exactly to his liking, del Toro is personally selecting the writers for the anthology that can bring each unique horror experience to life. The show will span eight episodes with different writers and directors for each outside of two episodes which are based on original pieces from del Toro himself.

Grint is best known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise as Ron Weasely, but like his two co-stars, he's since branched out to become a successful actor in his own right. Del Toro showed interest in him after watching his performance in the M. Night Shyamalan produced Apple original Servant where he played the mentally ill Dorothy Turner's younger brother Julian Pierce.

Servant just wrapped production on its third season. Grint is also set to appear in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO which marks the comeback of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Grint, other prominent cast members, and director Chris Columbus to the magical school where it all began 20 years ago.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2022.

