Rupert Grint enchanted audiences as the lovable ginger sidekick of the Harry Potter saga, Ron Weasley. But in 2012’s Into the White, Grint ditches Hogwarts for a snowbound Norwegian cabin and trades magic for a bomber jacket to portray a British air gunner during World War II. For fans of Quentin Tarantino's Western The Hateful Eight’s frostbitten tension, Into The White offers a similar experience, only that it's quieter, with lines drawn (sometimes literally) between a set of warring camps of German and British soldiers who find themselves stranded in Norway's frozen wilderness.

The soldiers—three Germans and two British—get trapped in a claustrophobic cabin that circumstances force them to share. Tension simmers as the men duel in a Game of Thrones-like competition that sees shifting power dynamics between the two camps. Directed by Petter Næss and loosely based on real-life events, the movie asks why we fight at all. What if we collaborated for solutions instead? Into The White is a beautiful, intimate, tense World War II survival drama that slipped through the cracks of mainstream attention.

'Into the White' Is an Anti-War Movie That Defies Its Genre's Tropes

A crossbreed between The Hateful Eight and Lord of the Flies, Into the White begins with a literal collision following the crash of a German Luftwaffe plane and a British bomber in the snowy wilderness after being shot down. Stranded survivors from both crews seek refuge in a nearby desolate cabin with dwindling supplies. At first, the Germans assume control, taking in the British as prisoners of war. Over time, power shifts back and forth until the enemies must choose between survival and death—choosing survival means they must forge a truce and work together. Through characters loosely inspired by true figures, the film interrogates war’s futility in its witty screenplay that offers sharp dialogue and thought-provoking action lines. Grint plays Smith, a downed British air gunner in the company of his crew leader, Captain Charles P. Davenport (Lachlan Nieboer), who must find a way to co-exist with the German crew that shot them down. Florian Lukas plays the pilot and leader of the German crew, Lt. Horst Schopis, with Stig Henrik Hoff and David Kross's characters completing the trio of Lt. Schopis' team.

Director Næss avoids the allure of "us vs. them," harrowing tales, or epic battles, which many World War II movies subscribe to. Instead, he presents a story of survival where the real enemy isn’t the guy across the trench, or in this case, the one from the other cockpit, but the frostbite nipping at their toes. While Tarantino mastered the “trapped-with-frenemies” vibe with horrific blood-soaked theatrics, Næss delves into quieter moments that sting harder. Into the White argues that there's more that unites us if we give each other a chance. Trivial debates over which country's cars are better morph into poignant conversations about why they're fighting and, eventually, heart-to-heart chats about their inner struggles. Shot in Norway’s actual tundra, the crew braved temperatures of -20°C (-4°F) to make sure every shiver you see is 100% authentic. Næss' camera snaps the beauty of its snow-draped landscapes and the isolating vastness of the region, infusing the narrative with an immersive visceral realism. His nuanced depiction turns the cabin into a pressure cooker of tension when the script demands it and transforms it into a warm haven where the characters toast to their newfound partnership with song and dance, contrasting with the cabin's deadly exterior.

'Into the White' Is Rupert Grint’s Great Thaw