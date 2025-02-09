Since he first burst onto the scene in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Rupert Grint has channeled an effortless everyman vibe that we can all relate to. Yet one of his most underrated aspects is his ability to portray nuanced characters who are loveable despite their weaknesses and fallacies. However, one black comedy used this trait to good effect, completely flipping Grint’s nice, affable personality on its head.

Written by Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz and directed by Matt Lipsey, Sick Note is a black comedy that stars Grint as Daniel Glass, a laid-back guy who fakes cancer because of the way people in his life start treating him better now that he’s a cancer patient. Other cast members include Nick Frost, Pippa Bennet-Warner, Don Johnson, Marama Corlett, Lolly Adefope, Belinda Stewart-Wilson, Karl Theobald, Matilda Thorpe, Camilla Beeput, Miles Richardson, Daniel Rigby, and Lindsay Lohan.

'Sick Note' Gives Us Rupert Grint in a Role That's Tailor-Made For Him