The Big Picture Get ready for the return of Rurouni Kenshin with the new season, titled Kyoto Riot, premiering later this year.

Check out the trailer for Season 2, animated by Liden Films, with Crunchyroll and Aniplex on board, below.

Dive into the historical adventure of Himura Kenshin in the Meji era, facing new challenges in a world where swords and killing are outlawed.

Fans' favorite Rurouni Kenshin franchise is back with another season of the hit anime series of the same name, with a special trailer and official poster released over the weekend. The upcoming season titled Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Riot is set to premiere later this year and will see the return of the beloved eponymous swordsman, as revealed in the teaser below. Kenshin will have several new enemies challenging him in the new fiery season, which also promises every moment to be as exciting as ever.

Animated by Liden Films, the Rurouni Kenshin anime series marks the second TV series adaptation in the franchise, following the first one in 1996 by Studio Gallop and Studio Deen, which was hugely successful. The franchise in its entirety begins with Nobuhiro Watsuki's manga series published in 1994 through 1999. Speaking of the anime’s recent return, Crunchyroll partnered with Aniplex to stream Rurouni Kenshin in North America with the reboot beginning in July 2023 and Hideyo Noitamina on board as director.

As a historical adventure series, Rurouni Kenshin centers on the ronin Himura Kenshin (voiced by Soma Saito in the Japanese version and Howard Wang in the English dub) in the Meji era in Japan with the official synopsis teased as such:

"The Meiji Era was one of great renewal for Japan, where swords and killing were outlawed. However, many survivors from the time of the Revolution still live, lurking in the shadows and waiting for a chance to use their killing blades again. Only Kenshin Himura, formerly one of the most brutal of killers, hopes to keep his swordsman's honor and still live in the new era."

Other 'Rurouni Kenshin' Productions

Besides the anime TV series in the Rurouni Kenshin franchise, there are also a couple of live-action adaptations, beginning with the Keishi Otomo-directed Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins, which was released in August 2012. Following it was the 2021 Rurouni Kenshin - The Beginning, also directed by Otomo and ranked in the third spot on Collider’s 10 Best Netflix Live-Action Anime Adaptations. Rurouni Kenshin - The Beginning centers on the foundation of the titular character and could be regarded as the final movie in the franchise. It premiered in June 2021.

Rurouni Kenshin - The Final is another live-action adaptation that is considered one of the best to date. It concluded Kenshin’s narrative and premiered less than two months before The Beginning. This anime movie has a laudable 100% critics' rating and a fresh 89% Rotten Tomatoes score, thanks to its faithfulness to the manga and its high quality.

Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Riot will premiere in October. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. And in the meantime, Rurouni Kenshin - The Final is streaming on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX