Before Joseph Kosinski's F1 hits theaters next year, take a trip back to an earlier era of Formula One with Ron Howard's Rush. The 2013 film, which stars Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl as a pair of real-life racing rivals, is coming to 4K Blu-ray this fall. Shout Studios will release the film on ultra high-definition on November 19, 2024.

The set will feature a newly-remastered 4K Dolby Vision presentation of the film. Special features include an all-new introduction from Ron Howard; featurettes on the making of the film, the real-life events depicted therein, and on Howard's career; and deleted scenes. The set will also include a second disc with the Blu-ray version of the movie. The set will retail for $35.99 USD, and can be preordered now on ShoutFactory.com.

What Is 'Rush' About?

Rush chronicles the storied rivalry between brash British racer James Hunt (Hemsworth) and methodical Austrian driver Niki Lauda (Brühl). First encountering each other in a race in London in 1970, the two became fierce competitors on the track throughout the ensuing decade. It contrasts the personal lives of the two racers; playboy Hunt reveled in hedonism and his relationships were frequent tabloid fodder, while the reserved Lauda married in the mid-70s, causing him to worry that his new attachment would hinder his performance on the track. Ultimately, both men develop a grudging respect for each other as their careers and lives veer off in different directions. In addition to Hemsworth and Brühl, the film also stars Olivia Wilde, Alexandra Maria Lara, David Calder, and Natalie Dormer. It was written by Peter Morgan (The Crown, Frost/Nixon), and features a score by Hans Zimmer.

One of Howard's best-received films in recent years, Rush holds an 88% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and made $98 million USD at the box office (with much of that coming internationally) on a $38 million budget. The real Lauda also praised the film, saying, "When I saw it the first time I was impressed. There were no Hollywood changes or things changed a little bit Hollywood-like. It is very accurate. And this really surprised me very positively." Collider's Liam Gaughan considers Hemsworth's performance in the film to be one of his best, calling it "vulnerable, emotional performance worthy of serious accolades."

Rush will be released on 4K Blu-ray on November 19, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.