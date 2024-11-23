When it comes to buddy cop action comedy films of the ‘90s, there are few more iconic than the very first installment of the Rush Hour trilogy. Starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, the Brett Ratner-helmed feature kicked-off an obsession that would eventually span three films over an almost decade - with a fourth allegedly on the way. The original movie introduced audiences to the two men at the forefront of all the hijinks and one-liners, with Chan starring as one of Hong Kong’s finest detectives, Chief Inspector Lee, who has flown across the world to Los Angeles to aid in the search for the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. Meeting Lee in the City of Angels - rather begrudgingly so - is Tucker’s Detective James Carter, who has been assigned the task of keeping Lee as far away from the investigation as possible. Together, the unlikely duo crack the case wide open and get into plenty of trouble along the way.

A financial success, the original feature raked in more than $244 million at the global box office, pushing New Line Cinema to consider putting together plans for a sequel. Although it wouldn’t come for two more years, when Rush Hour 2 eventually crashed onto the scene in 2001, with both of the leading men reprising their original roles, fans felt they had waited long enough, flocking to theaters for the follow-up story. Flipping the location, the sequel sees Lee welcome Carter to his home in Hong Kong, for a vacation that quickly turns to business after a bombing at the American embassy. Upping the financial ante of the first film, the sequel managed to deposit even more cash into its bank account, making more than $347 million.

Eventually, as is the case for many hopeful franchises, Rush Hour’s luck burnt out when the third title arrived in 2007. A jet-setting European adventure, the movie was largely panned by critics and audiences alike, barely showing many monetary returns with a box office sum of $258 million against a production budget somewhere in the $140 million range.

Will Audiences Ever Gridlock with ‘Rush Hour’ Again?

It’s been nearly two decades since the last movie in the Rush Hour trilogy saw Lee and Carter team-up for a crime-centered adventure and, in those years, fans have wondered about the chance of a reunion. With other franchises like Beverly Hills Cop and Clerks coming back for another round, when will it be Rush Hour’s time to shine? While Tucker has been voicing hope about the project since 2014, a more solid answer came from Chan two years ago when he confirmed that the gears were grinding on a fourth installment.

As of right now, the project hasn’t gotten past these early brainstorming sessions and conversations, but stay tuned to Collider for more about the hopeful fourth Rush Hour film. In the meantime, you can head over to Tubi on December 1 to stream the original trilogy all in one place for free.

