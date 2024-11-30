Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan are perfectly mismatched in Rush Hour, the 1998 action comedy that began a hit franchise. In two more installments, LAPD Detective Carter (Tucker) and Hong Kong Chief Inspector Lee (Chan) get caught up in one international criminal plot after another. Although there was a TV show that tried to recapture what fans loved about the movies, it missed the most important element that brought the laughs and the martial arts stunts — Tucker and Chan. While their on-screen cops would save the day, off-screen, the production of Rush Hour 2 got entangled in what looked like a criminal plot Lee and Carter might have put a stop to, and it was all because of a movie prop.

The New Case Lee and Carter Need To Crack in ‘Rush Hour 2’

After saving a Hong Kong diplomat’s daughter from a crime lord in Rush Hour, Carter and Lee deserve some time off. Swapping out Los Angeles for Hong Kong, the duo’s vacation in Rush Hour 2 quickly becomes less relaxing. They get involved in a crime ring involving the laundering of “superdollars” by the Triad, pitting the partners against a man with connections to Lee’s past, a bomb-loving henchwoman, and an undercover U.S. Secret Service agent. Even though they may bicker endlessly, Lee and Carter are the right ones to foil the crime syndicate's making of high-quality counterfeit money. This required a significant amount of counterfeit money to be produced for the production. That was exactly the assignment for Gregg Bilson Jr., CEO of ISS Props, but he had no idea what trouble he would be under from the movie magic.

The One Movie Prop ‘Rush Hour 2’ Needed a Lot Of

Back in the first Rush Hour, cash was needed for the ransom drop-offs that Lee and Carter kept interrupting. By the finale, as Jackie Chan and Tom Wilkinson dangle high above the Los Angeles Convention Center, a rain of cash flutters down around Carter, who sneaks some into his pockets. Money is even more critical to the sequel's plot, where the “superbills" are not easily detectable except if lit on fire, the ink used produces a bright red flame. It's a MacGuffin that is part of a funny gag where Carter sneaks bundles of the counterfeit bills into his pockets, and it actually saves him by protecting his heart from a fatal wound: "Thank you, Benjamin!" The money used is prominent enough in the movie that it couldn’t look like pieces taken from a Monopoly game.

The onscreen presence of the “superbills” meant ISS Props needed to make a lot of it and have it all look authentic. The biggest difference between the ransom payoff in Rush Hour and the “superbills” in the sequel is that Rush Hour 2 ended up having a run-in with a real law enforcement agency due to the prop money. In a video for Insider, Gregg Bilson Jr. revealed $1 trillion in prop dollars were made, most of which were destined to be destroyed in the finale’s explosion. "We didn't try to make fake money to dupe the public," he said. What can only be described as a very meta turn of events, Rush Hour 2 didn’t only have a Secret Service agent in the script, but the real-life agency entered the picture when the prop bills started to raise red flags about their use away from the cameras.

Why the Secret Service Got Involved in ‘Rush Hour 2’

As The Insider video reported, an unspecified amount of the prop money didn’t stay on the set, waiting for the next scene to be used.Several of the extras took some of the money — though some claimed it was accidental — and went on to use it for real-world purchases. The activity caused the United States Secret Service to get involved and put a stop to not just the stolen money, but ensure none of what the props team created could be at a risk of further improper use. The agency ordered ISS Props to cease making the bills, and “sent a recall letter to every production company that ordered the prop cash,” destroying all of it, which became a major loss to Bilson Jr. due to how expensive the prop cost to make (he is still unable to legally create more prop bills). All because of the effort to be authentic on-screen.

Admittedly, there are often small details added to distinguish real and fake bills, including having a detailed image on the front but a blank image on the back. But in the pursuit of accuracy, movie props can bring unintended consequences that go beyond what happened during Rush Hour 2. The problems can range from upsetting — like the fake drugs that actors consume which have caused health issues — to deadly, such as the widely publicized gun accidents in movie history. In some cases, productions can almost commit forgery, and Rush Hour 2 found out the hard way when its counterfeit plot accidentally became a very real concern.

