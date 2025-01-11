Few names in action movies have the same level of recognition as Jackie Chan, who has become of the biggest martial arts stars over the years. Chan has stayed busy over the last few years with small roles in lower-budget action movies, but nearly 25 years ago he reunited with a major star for a movie that had returned to streaming charts. Chan stars alongside Chris Tucker in Rush Hour 2, the 2001 buddy cop action sequel that recently began streaming on Netflix and wasted no time climbing the streamer’s charts. The film sits at #5 on Netflix at the time of writing and earned scores of 51% from critics and 74% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. It also grossed $347 million at the box office in 2001 against a $90 million budget.

Ross LaManna and Jeff Nathanson wrote the screenplay for Rush Hour 2, and Brett Ratner directed the film. Ratner also directed the original Rush Hour and the threequel, which dropped in 1998 and 2007, but his last directorial outing came more than 10 years ago on Hercules, the sword & sandal action epic starring Dwayne Johnson and Rebecca Ferguson. Ratner is also known for his work on Tower Heist, the 2011 caper crime comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Casey Affleck that’s currently only available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. He also worked with Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart in 2006 on X-Men: The Last Stand, the third and final installment in the original Fox X-Men trilogy, and he even worked with Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell by directing an episode of Prison Break.

What Else Is Streaming on Netflix?

Squid Game has been back atop the charts since the premiere of Season 2 with Harlan Coben’s Missing You also following closely behind in the TV department. Over on the film side of the aisle, Cillian Murphy and Chris Hemsworth’s In the Heart of the Sea has been one of the more popular movies on Netflix recently, and the tragic sea adventure also stars Tom Holland. Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 has also found a home in the Netflix top 10 after performing so poorly at the theaters in 2024 that its sequel was pulled from the release schedule.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Rush Hour 2 on Netflix.

Rush Hour 2 Director Brett Ratner Cast Jackie Chan , Chris Tucker , John Lone , Alan King , Roselyn Sanchez , Harris Yulin , Zhang Ziyi Runtime 90 Minutes

