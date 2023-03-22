There is always something special dished out when comedy and crime fighting are stirred into one single brew. That dynamic is seen quite efficiently in the hilarious yet unlikely crime-fighting duo of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker wherein Tucker's Detective Michael Jackson and Chan's Tito team up to safeguard the community while positively representing the police department—in most cases. In what can be described as one of the best buddy cop movies ever made, the first trio of Rush Hour movies has consistently entertained and there seems to be more crime-fighting on the horizon.

Late last year, Chan, who has built up legendary status in the film industry, revealed during the Red Seas Film Festival that the next installment of the franchise, Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works. Anything that gets the martial arts legend and his stand-up comedian half, back in the hot seat is certainly welcome. It's been a few months since that announcement and now, Tucker is teasing his potential return in the sequel. While speaking to Audacy’s V-103, Tucker revealed that returning on screen alongside the acting legend Chan is something he is "definitely" down for while adding that he is equally "excited about it."

Tucker said:

"You’re going to see a lot of good stuff coming, but it’s going to be on a whole other level. That’s what I like…I’m excited about that. It’s not going to be what you’ve normally seen… Rush Hour 4, that’s something I definitely will probably drop in there because I love working with Jackie, but I’ve got some new stuff that I think you’re really gonna like. I’m excited about it."

The Long Road to Rush Hour 4

The Rush Hour trilogy began its remarkable run in 1998, with its third installment being released in 2007. Based on a Hong Kong investigator who is assigned to work on an international crime case with an outspoken LAPD officer. The two men end up becoming close friends despite being so drastically different from one another and driving each other crazy along the road. Talks for Rush Hour 4 have been on since 2017, with Tucker hinting a year prior that these discussions were taking place in the background. As we prepare to see how the field shapes up for the development of the sequel, it seems a new person will helm the new film. Brett Ratner, who directed the original trilogy, was accused of sexual assault and harassment in 2017 by several actors, including Olivia Munn and Elliot Page. These accusations saw the working relationship between Warner Bros. and Ratner severed. So, it would seem that when Rush Hour 4 finally comes along there will be a new director in place.

