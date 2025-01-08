Netflix subscribers are all gas and no brakes for the Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker action-comedy, Rush Hour, with the iconic ‘90s film quickly cruising its way up the streamer’s Top 10. The movie’s title insinuates heavy traffic, and that’s exactly what’s going on, with the production currently in the #5 place on the coveted list. No gridlock is expected, with Rush Hour putting the pedal to the metal and ready to speed around the competition, eying up first place. It’s hard (and painful) to know that such a quintessential movie came out over 25 years ago (yikes!), but its rise on the popular streamer proves that some fans are taking a trip down memory lane or perhaps listening to their elders and checking out one of the biggest titles to come from the latter half of the decade.

Pinning two very different personalities against one another, Rush Hour centers around Lee (Chan), a Chief Detective Inspector from Hong Kong, who’s been sent to Los Angeles after a Chinese diplomat’s daughter is abducted. Despite being specifically chosen by the diplomat for the investigation, Lee’s presence isn’t appreciated by the FBI, who pass him off to the LAPD’s Detective James Carter (Tucker). Cut from entirely different cloths, Lee and Carter butt heads all across The City of Angels, but bond when they realize that they’ve been mutually cast aside by the FBI and LAPD. Seeing a moment to prove themselves, the pair seize the opportunity to solve the case on their own.

'Rush Hour' Is a Full Speed Ahead Franchise