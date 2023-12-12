The Big Picture Wes Anderson's Rushmore captures the intricacies and torment of being alive through nuanced tones and a sympathetic teenage protagonist.

Max Fischer's simultaneous emotionally sympathetic and worrisome traits make him a fascinating character to follow.

Rushmore is a masterpiece that works on many levels, transcending even other crowning achievements in Anderson's filmography.

Being a human is not easy. Day to day, it’s often a struggle just to get out of bed. The reality that existence can turn on a dime from joyful to tragic is incredibly daunting…who wouldn’t want to just stay under the covers where it’s warm, static, and safe? To be alive as a person is not to be impervious to those concerns or sorrows. To be alive is to know pain like an old friend, to keep enduring in the face of the overwhelming paradox that is just being around. Maybe that’s why the works of Wes Anderson resonate with people so much. The way they alternate from people dancing to 1960s tunes to bittersweet realizations of fantasies never coming true, that’s such an accurate snapshot of the real world. Even with movies whose production designs and color schemes that intentionally distort reality, Anderson’s features typically feature nuanced tones that capture the intricacies and torment of being alive. Just look at his 1998 masterpiece Rushmore.

Only the second directorial effort from Anderson, Rushmore tells the story of Max Fischer (Jason Schwartzman), a 15-year-old at the lavish Rushmore Academy. Known for his extracurricular endeavors (including putting on plays based on movies like Serpico), Fischer is failing his classes and threatens his academic studies even further when he becomes infatuated with teacher Rosemary Cross (Olivia Williams). Fischer's orbit also eventually includes wealthy businessman Herman Blume (Bill Murray), who is dealing with his own aching loneliness. These intertwining lives make up a story that still registers as Anderson’s best movie. With Rushmore, Anderson tapped into many of the themes, artists, and creative influences he’d be channeling for the rest of his career. He’s hit many artistic highs from these recurring sources of inspiration, but few have quite been as exceptional as Rushmore.

Rushmore A teenager at Rushmore Academy falls for a much older teacher and befriends a middle-aged industrialist. Later, he finds out that his love interest and his friend are having an affair, which prompts him to begin a vendetta. Release Date December 11, 1998 Director Wes Anderson Cast Jason Schwartzman , Bill Murray , Olivia Williams , Seymour Cassel , Brian Cox , Mason Gamble Rating R Runtime 93 Genres Comedy , Documentary , Drama

“I Saved Latin. What Did You Ever Do?”

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Rushmore begins with a dream sequence, in which Max Fischer imagines himself cracking an unsolvable math problem in front of the entire class without ever having to put down a steaming cup of tea. Once he gets the equation right (and thus ensuring, per his teacher’s bet, they never have to “open another textbook” the rest of the year), his fellow students put him on their shoulders and cheer his name. Quickly, Fischer is jostled back into reality, where he’s a social outcast and can’t solve a math problem to save his life. This sequence already establishes the complicated ambiance of Rushmore that is to follow in the rest of Anderson and Owen Wilson’s screenplay. There is something innately sympathetic about Fischer wanting to be accepted by his brethren. This 15-year-old always puts on a clinical demeanor when talking, but this dream betrays that exterior. Fischer yearns for connection, to be seen and recognized by his classmates. Meanwhile, his character defects are also apparent in this sequence, as Fischer also imagines himself above his classmates. He wants to be deified, not just another pal in the classroom.

That simultaneous depiction of emotionally sympathetic qualities and immediately worrisome traits is a complicated brew…which is exactly why Max Fischer is such a fascinating character to follow. Anderson’s writing chops are exemplary in the tiniest nuances of this character, including how the script makes sure to tear him down enough so that he is bearable to watch on-screen. Other artists would’ve just made Max Fischer so insufferable that you would have to turn Rushmore off after 20 minutes, but Anderson and company never forget one thing: we’re watching a 15-year-old. Fischer’s arrogance doesn’t result in him constantly winning lots of loot or romantic affection. It is only used to highlight how this character is, above all else, a child. Anderson wrings the dissonance between Fischer’s personality and his actual age for both amusing gags (the cherub-looking Schwartzman talking about Harvard as a “backup option” is hysterical) and poignancy. This kid is so out of his element, he thinks he has all the answers…but like all of us, he doesn’t have a clue.

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Max Fischer is the quintessential Wes Anderson protagonist. He is a figure who clamors for control as an evasion from the status quo he’s known all his life. In this case, Fischer is the son of a barber (a profession Fischer is initially so ashamed of that he lies to people by telling them his father works as a neurosurgeon) living in a ramshackle house while grieving for his deceased mother. It is a character that mirrors future Anderson leads like Mr. Fox in Fantastic Mr. Fox, a critter who declared “I am seven non-fox years old. My father died at seven and a half. I don't want to live in a hole anymore.” In pursuit of “a better life,” Mr. Fox tries to take control of a complicated double life and ignores his loved ones in the process. The adults of Moonrise Kingdom, meanwhile, are all barely acknowledging lots of internalized emotional turmoil as they try to exert control over a pair of adolescent lovers who have run away from home. Even the one kid in Asteroid City obsessed with dares does so just so he can try and reinforce his existence in a scarily massive universe.

Wes Anderson's films often focus on souls barely comprehending great emotional struggles and trying to fill their aching voids by exerting control over any or every aspect of their lives. Max Fischer is a great early example of this phenomenon, but one reason he’s so compelling is that he’s also distinctly different from other adolescent protagonists in the Wes Anderson canon. Specifically, Fischer is an outsider even in the cushy world of Rushmore (he’s practically from another planet once he transfers to the realm of public education!) He’s the only one of his classmates who commits to wearing the school uniform, while most of the other teenagers around him talk about “handjobs” while he waxes poetic on the finer intricacies of play directing. Projects like Asteroid City and Moonrise Kingdom focus on eccentric Wes Anderson youngsters bonding with one another over their shared passions. Rushmore is a movie about a teenager like no other, who seems to believe acting like an “adult” will allow him to bypass all the emotional turmoil of growing up. Fischer being such an outlier in the movie he inhabits makes him an incredibly unique Wes Anderson protagonist even after all these years.

“I Wish That I Knew What I Know Now…When I Was Younger”

The joys of Rushmore can also be found in more surface-level attributes that aren’t rooted in the film’s relationship to other Wes Anderson works, of course. For one thing, the script is a razor-sharp creation chock-full of incredibly memorable lines. Our three lead characters each have such distinctive personalities from one another, it’s so much fun to watch, say, the young undaunted Fischer interact with the worn-down Herman Blume. It’s equally entertaining to watch Anderson’s chops for precisely composed and hilarious images so vibrantly alive. The early visual motif of Fischer looming over a sitting cross (his head always cut off by the top of the frame) deserves more credit as one of the most hysterical images in any Anderson motion picture. Speaking of the characters, the more restricted scope of this story (especially compared to sprawling ensemble Anderson pieces like The French Dispatch and Asteroid City) really allows the emotions of Rushmore to hit like a ton of bricks.

Expansive star-studded casts benefit certain Anderson films, there is no question about that. However, for this 1998 directorial effort, just giving us a handful of characters to follow allows the faults, virtues, and everything in between of Fischer, Blume, and Cross to become as familiar as the back of one’s hand. Those intimate storylines are told within a backdrop that largely spans the Autumn and holiday season, from September to January to be precise. As Fantastic Mr. Fox masterfully demonstrated, Wes Anderson’s bittersweet atmosphere is a perfect fit for stories set against leaves changing colors. The end of the year is a time for wistfulness, reflection, and examining who you are and who you can be. Such complicated emotions underpin even the most seemingly frivolous Anderson features and the director leans into the inherent vibe of those months beautifully throughout Rushmore.

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Those feelings are perfectly conjured up by the various needle drops populating the soundtrack of Rushmore, which leans heavily on the mid-20th century tunes that early Anderson films loved so much. The collection of songs here just sweetens the cinematic package that is Rushmore, particularly the use of the Cat Stevens ditty “The Wind” in a critical scene where Fischer flies a kite after having a conversation with classmate Margaret Yang (Sara Tanaka). Here, Fischer finally begins to see his public-school classmates as people, not just objects to fulfill his own ambitions, while the act of flying a kite forces him to surrender to something larger than himself (the wind). As these pivotal bits of growth transpire, Stevens harmonizes on the soundtrack about “where I'll end up/Well I think only God really knows.” After trying to control so much, Fischer is finally letting things go…a decision beautifully reflected by Anderson’s needle drop choice here.

The way Rushmore can make this classic Cat Stevens song feel so brand new thanks to the way it vividly captures Fischer’s internal life encapsulates the joys of this movie. In many ways, Rushmore is the thesis statement for Anderson’s entire career (much more so than his directorial debut Bottle Rocket), establishing many of the themes and artists (like actors Jason Schwartzman and Bill Murray) he would be working with the rest of his career. It's also a prime early example of how Anderson's features are miraculous paradoxes. They're endlessly quirky productions rife with raw emotions. They're reliant on pop culture of the past but use those influences as a springboard to something excitingly new. Anderson's movies are conceptually contradictions that shouldn't work...but Rushmore deftly demonstrates why he's able to take all those disparate qualities to make cohesive masterpieces. But you don’t have to be an expert in Anderson’s oeuvre to laugh at the feature’s most inspired comedic moments or be moved by scenes like that final shot set to the Faces song “Ooh La La.” It’s a masterpiece that works on so many levels that it rises above even other crowning achievements in Anderon’s filmography like Fantastic Mr. Fox or The Grand Budapest Hotel. It’s the kind of thoughtfully rendered motion picture that can even make being human just a little bit easier…at least for 93 minutes!

Rushmore is available for rental and purchase on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon