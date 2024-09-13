For the first time in decades, the films of legendary exploitation director Russ Meyer are coming to home video. Severin Films has negotiated the rights to release Meyer's catalog on 4K Blu-ray for the first time. Variety reports that their first release will be a box set of Meyer's loosely-connected trilogy of Vixen!, Supervixens, and Beneath the Valley of the Ultra-Vixens.

During his directing career, Meyer retained the rights to most of his films, and since his death in 2004, they've been extremely difficult to find on home video. Severin Films recently negotiated the rights to release the trio of films in what they hope will be the first release in their relationship with the Meyer estate. The three films in question are largely only connected by their titles and Meyer's distinctive filmmaking style; 1968's Vixen! centers around the oversexed wife of a bush pilot; 1975's Supervixens follows the erotic misadventures of a gas station attendant who runs afoul of a crooked cop; and 1979's Beneath the Valley of the Ultra-Vixens, Meyer's final film, is a takeoff on Our Town co-written by Meyer's longtime friend and collaborator Roger Ebert. All three films will be remastered in 4K from their original camera negatives, and will include both new and archival special features, the details of which will be announced at a later date. All three films will be released on DVD, 4K, and Blu-ray on December 3.

Who Is Russ Meyer?

Born in 1922, Meyer was a combat filmmaker in World War II, shooting newsreels of action on the front lines. Upon returning to civilian life, he made industrial films and shot glamor photography before directing his first film, the nudist comedy The Immoral Mr. Teas. Making 1.5 million USD on a $24,000 budget, the film set Meyer on the path to success, allowing him to indulge in his obsession with the female body for a filmgoing audience increasingly willing to see sexual material on the big screen. He also began to explore new themes in his filmmaking, presenting daring, violent heroines in films like Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! As his films gained popularity with the counterculture, he was hired by 20th Century Fox to direct a sequel to their campy 1967 hit, Valley of the Dolls; the resulting film, Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, was less a sequel than a metafictional parody of the original, but it too was a hit, despite a restrictive X rating. He returned to exploitation filmmaking after making one more film for the studio, and continued making his own films until retiring in 1979. He died in 2004 after a long struggle with dementia.

In addition to being enormously financially successful, Meyer's movies were also greatly influential on the next generation of filmmakers. John Waters, Rob Zombie, and Quentin Tarantino have all cited Meyer as an influence on their work.

Russ Meyer's Vixen trilogy will be released on December 7, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.