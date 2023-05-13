Generally, the idea of winning an Oscar is treated with reverence both in the film industry and the general public writ large. It’s supposed to be the ultimate honor, a moment where a performer truly comes into their own and achieves a level of unprecedented fame. However, over the years, there have been several examples of actors whose careers haven’t exploded after their respective Oscar wins. In fact, their careers ended up falling into various ruts and pitfalls that made the glory days of accepting that Oscar on a stage in front of countless viewers seem like a lifetime ago.

There are enough examples of this phenomenon happening that there’s even been whispers and discussions over the years over some kind of “curse” befalling various Oscar winners. This award, despite its prestigious nature, has taken on a “be careful what you wish for” quality for many actors. With 95 years’ worth of actors winning Oscars to look back on, there’s certainly enough data to at least figure out some kind of answer as to whether there actually is a “curse” lingering over the act of winning an Oscar.

Examples of “Cursed” Oscar-Winning Actors

A notable example of this phenomenon in the general discourse is renowned character actor F. Murray Abraham, who won a Best Actor Oscar for his work as Antonio Salieri in Amadeus. In the years that followed this victory, Abraham headlined occasional movies, but by the mid-1990s, was mostly showing up in brief roles in genre fare like Mimic. In the 2000s, his career hit a nadir when he showed up in the SyFy original movie Blood Monkey, though he experienced a resurgence in the 2010s thanks to work in Wes Anderson films like The Grand Budapest Hotel. Still, Abraham never scored another Oscar nod and his post-Amadeus work was often quite forgettable.

Then there’s Russell Crowe, a man who scored his Best Actor win for A Beautiful Mind at the start of the 21st century. This coincided with Crowe headlining two consecutive Best Picture Oscar winners (Mind and the preceding year’s Gladiator). Crowe was on top of the world. He didn't suddenly headline strictly duds after that. His career quickly became erratic in quality. While his 2003 star vehicle Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World was acclaimed and scored a Best Picture nod, his 2005 movie Cinderella Man underwhelmed compared to its potential. The 2006 Ridley Scott title A Good Year was quickly forgotten by everyone. Five years after A Beautiful Mind, Crowe was not bringing home the bacon with every lead role like he used to. Crowe, to date, has never scored another Oscar nod, let alone further victories at the ceremony, and has often been plagued with as many box office duds as he has headlined hits.

On and on the examples go. George Chakris won the Best Supporting Actor award for his work as Bernardo Nunez in West Side Story in the early 1960s, yet only scored a handful of further film roles throughout the 1960s. Art Carney's Best Actor Oscar win for Harry and Tonto, meanwhile, didn't prevent this actor from showing up in maligned works like the Star Wars Holiday Special by the end of the decade. Robert Benigni's subsequent creative exploits after winning the Best Actor Oscar for his film Life Is Beautiful (among other Oscar victories for that title) have been largely ravaged by critics. Meanwhile, in the 2010s, Alicia Vikander’s Best Supporting Actress Oscar win for The Danish Girl didn’t usher in an era of challenging performances from Vikander. Instead, she headlined a few forgotten dramas, a Tomb Raider reboot that failed to spawn a sequel, and has largely vanished from the pop culture consciousness, save for the recent HBO series Irma Vep. Oscar wins could not prevent these performers from experiencing career downturns, despite all the prestige associated with the award.

What Could Lead to an “Oscar Curse?"

Winning isn’t everything it’s cracked up to be, as seen by the many apparent problems that could potentially emerge after scoring an Oscar victory. For actors, this award means prestige, but it also means all eyes are now on you. Expectations couldn’t be higher for whatever you do next. Unless you lasso the moon itself, you’re bound to resonate with people as being “fine, but not as good as [insert Oscar-winning performance here].” An Oscar adds a new layer of urgency and stakes to a performer’s career.

Meanwhile, casting agents may struggle to figure out where to put a newly minted Oscar winner. Someone this high profile and newsworthy will be difficult to just slip into an ensemble cast, while it’s also doubtful many projects (especially challenging indies) will be able to meet the kind of salaries Oscar-winning actors can demand. In other words, winning this award could potentially limit one’s ability to work rather than be a key that opens up doors one never knew existed.

Plus, it can’t be denied that personal feelings and ego play heavily into the Oscars. Just look at the smear campaign that was launched against Orson Welles for any of his Citizen Kane Oscars. If an actor wins a certain category over a “favorite” contender in the same category or beats out a performer with lots of important connections in the industry, that too could sway things. Maybe an actor finds themselves getting blocked out of certain studios or roles as “payback” for their Oscar win. It’s a very abstract and long-shot concept but the pettiness that has permeated many Oscar campaigns makes it an idea that’s impossible to ignore.

There Are Simple Explanations Behind the “Oscar Curse”

Though it’s fun to imagine there might be elaborate conspiracies controlling Oscar victories and the careers of actors who win at this ceremony, real life is rarely that elaborate. In truth, the idea of an “Oscars curse” is quite ridiculous. There are tons of other external factors that informed why certain actors didn’t take off as stars after their Oscar wins. For instance, F. Murray Abraham’s infamously contentious behavior on the sets of movies he acted in after Amadeus did way more to damage his career prospects than an “Oscars curse.”

Meanwhile, someone like Adrien Brody found his career drying up because of infamous stunts like getting banned from Saturday Night Live and being the face of several box office bombs. As for Russell Crowe, his temper tantrums throughout the 2000s hindered his image and made it difficult for audiences to buy him as a scrappy underdog in titles like Cinderella Man. These people didn’t find their careers struggling because winning an Oscar puts you on an automatic downward spiral. Their actions and movie choices were responsible for their respective career trajectories.

The careers of actors are much too complicated to be at the whims of a supposed “curse” and even an award as well-known as an Academy Award can only do so much, for good or for ill, against a person’s actions or larger film industry trends. It’s understandable why the concept of an “Oscar curse” took off since it does allow for tidy explanations for why certain actors never became superstars or award-season fixtures after their major Oscar wins. But in reality, the reasons behind why certain Oscar-winning actors never took off long-term are a lot more nuanced than the idea that many recipients of acting Oscars are doomed to subpar careers.