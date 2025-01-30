To our delight, Academy Award-winning actor, Russell Crowe keeps ever so booked and busy, and now he's set to begin action for his next project, an action thriller titled Bear Country. Directed and co-written by Derrick Borte, the story is set within its titular location in Los Angeles, but filming for the flick will see the actor visit his home country chosen to serve as a substitute for the City of Angels. According to Deadline, Bear Country is scheduled to begin filming on the Australian Gold Coast of Queensland in February, as confirmed by the state's local government film agency, Screen Queensland.

Bear Country is an adaptation of Thomas Perry's novel, Strip. The story will see Crowe take on the role of Manco Kapak, a club owner whose plans to sell off his club and retire to a more quiet life with his girlfriend are harshly truncated when he's robbed by a masked gunman at his establishment. The project reunites Crowe with Borte, with whom he previously collaborated on Unhinged, a 2020 thriller that earned much critical praise for Crowe's performance. Borte penned the script for Bear Country alongside Daniel Forte, with whom he recently collaborated on American Dreamer, a 2022 thriller starring Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine, Danny Glover, and Matt Dillon.

Bear Country marks the second project Crowe is filming in Australia in recent years. Just in 2022, the actor was in Queensland for the filming of the action thriller Land of Bad where he portrayed a pilot for a US Army Delta Airforce team under attack from a local militia while on a mission to rescue a CIA asset in the Philippines. The movie also starred fellow Australian compatriots, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, as well as Ricky Whittle, and Milo Ventimiglia. Filming Bear Country in Queensland will reportedly generate an estimated $11.9 million for the state economy while providing jobs for about 95 people.

What's Coming Next For Russell Crowe?

Last year saw the release of five movies starring Crowe, including Kraven the Hunter, and he already has a couple of projects lined up for release this year. He's wrapped filming for Rothko, a biopic about the Latvian American abstract painter, and Nuremberg, a historical drama film about psychiatrist Douglas Kelley who interviewed dozens of Nazi prisoners to ascertain their fitness to stand trial. Both projects are in post-production though release dates have not been set. Crowe is also filming The Beast in Me, a sports drama where he will star as a veteran MMA trainer who begins to train a washed-up fighter who comes out of retirement to avenge his brother.

Producing partners for Bear Country include Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures, Jeffrey Greenstein of A Higher Standard, Deborah Glover of G2 Dispatch, and Mark Bower and Bruno Mustic representing Life & Soul Pictures. Bear Country does not have a release date yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Crowe and his upcoming films.