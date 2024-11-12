Russell Crowe can't get enough of the Roman Empire. According to Deadline, the acclaimed actor will star in The Last Druid, an upcoming drama that will be centered around a man attempting to protect his community. The movie will follow Crowe as Celtic elder who attempts to protect his family from an attack organized by an Emperor. The invasion will take place after the ruler finds a Druid stronghold in the mountains of Caledonia. The Last Druid is currently looking for a distributor, which is why a release for the project hasn't been announced.

The Last Druid will send Russell Crowe back to the Roman Empire. The performer famously played Maximus Decimus Meridius in Gladiator, the violent drama directed by Ridley Scott. Interest in the blockbuster has returned due to the production of a sequel. Gladiator II will premiere in theaters this month, and while Crowe isn't expected to reprise his role in the latest installment, there's no denying that the release of the project could lead audiences to be interested in more films set in the Roman Empire. It's time for Russell Crowe to return to the intriguing time period, while his character is taken to the limit thanks to a conqueror's quest for power.

Outside of The Last Druid, Russell Crowe has recently starred in a wide variety of projects that have taken the actor's career in an unexpected direction. The actor was recently seen as Anthony Miller in The Exorcism, a supernatural horror film that saw the character struggle to figure out what was real and was the result of his former addictions. Crowe will also appear in this year's Kraven the Hunter. The upcoming origin story will serve as the next chapter in the franchise that started with Venom.

Who Will Direct 'The Last Druid'?

The Last Druid will be directed by Will Eubank, based on a screenplay he worked on alongside Phil Gawthorne and Carlyle Eubank. The filmmaker was previously involved with titles such as Love and The Signal. But Underwater could be considered the biggest project of the director's career. The thrilling drama starring Kristen Stewart followed a group of workers at an underwater drilling facility who run into some dangerous creatures after an earthquake causes a bridge in their shelter. That story proved that Eubank is ready to take Crowe to the limit in The Last Druid.

