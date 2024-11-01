When we return to the Colosseum with Gladiator 2 in a fortnight, the sequel will be missing the presence of the original film star, Russell Crowe. Crowe delivered a five-star Academy Award-winning performance that, coupled with Ridley Scott's direction, made Gladiator one of the best historical epic films of all times. He will be missed, however, Crowe will yet again battle the Romans in The Last Druid, a new project to be directed by Underwater's Will Eubank.

Eubank doubles as writer alongside Phil Gawthorne and Carlyle Eubank. Per the official synopsis, "The Last Druid tells the story of a Roman Emperor who discovers a secluded Druid stronghold in the mountains of Caledonia. A peaceful Celtic elder must awaken the warrior within to protect his family and people from total annihilation." Crowe will play the unnamed Celtic elder and, as at this time, the A Beautiful Mind star is the only one cast in the movie. The project reunites Crowe with Eubank after both previously worked together on the recently released action thriller film, Land of Bad, co-starring Liam and Luke Hemsworth.

Eubank's star continues to rise following his critically praised directorial debut Love. He's worked with powerhouse studios and is no stranger to directing Hollywood's biggest names. Some of his other notable works include Focus Features' The Signal starring Brenton Thwaites and Olivia Cooke, 20th Century Fox's Underwater, starring Kristen Stewart and Vincent Cassel. Eubank is also set to direct the thriller, The Epiphany, starring Sylvester Stallone.

What Will Russell Crowe Star in Next?

Image via Sony Pictures

Crowe is keeping as booked as ever with a string of upcoming projects to anticipate. Up next, he will be seen as Nikolai Kravinoff, the ruthless crime lord and unbearable father of Sergei Kravinoff in the Sony/Marvel superhero movie, Kraven the Hunter, co-starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role. Both Crowe and Taylor-Johnson will also star together in Rothko which will detail how iconic abstract painter Mark Rothko's daughter Kate Rothko was thrust into heated legal battles to preserve her father's legacy. Crowe is currently filming the historical drama Nuremberg alongside Rami Malek and Michael Shannon, as well as the sports drama, The Beast in Me where he'll be seen as a veteran mixed martial arts trainer.

Crowe's latest project, The Last Druid, will be produced by Range Media Partners’ Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, with Adrián Guerra also producing for Nostromo. Executive producers include Brandon Millan and Sam Wasson for Felix Farmer, along with George Hsieh. More casting news for the epic is expected to come in soon, so stay tuned for more.