After his breakout role in the low-budget Australian crime thriller Romper Stomper, which first earned him serious critical acclaim, Russell Crowe quickly began appearing in some of the most acclaimed films of the era. He landed an Academy Award win for Best Actor for his role as Maximus in Ridley Scott’s Best Picture-winning epic Gladiator, and also scored nominations for Michael Mann’s conspiracy thriller The Insider and Ron Howard’s biographical drama A Beautiful Mind. Crowe’s characters were often morally cagey, isolated men who were often uncomfortable about expressing their sensitivities. However, Crowe reunited with Howard to give his most emotional performance to date in the underrated boxing film Cinderella Man.

What Is 'Cinderella Man' About?

Based on the amazing true story, Cinderella Man explores the life and career of James J. Braddock, an Irish-American longshoreman in New Jersey who had given up his dreams of becoming a boxer after suffering a critical wrist injury early on in his career. Braddock is overwhelmed with the amount of manual labor he needs to put in to provide for his wife, Mae (Renée Zellweger), and children, as living during the Great Depression means that there is very little wealth to go around. Despite not wanting to make a comeback, Braddock is convinced to do just one fight as a favor to his former manager, Joe Gould (Paul Giamatti), who convinces him that he will reap the financial benefits. It’s to Braddock’s shock that his victory ends up inspiring the members of the crowd, who are overwhelmed by the idea of a man coming from a humble background being able to fight his way to the top. Dubbed “The Cinderella Man,” Braddock begins contending for the heavyweight boxing title.

Cinderella Man explores the unique pressures put on an athlete to be representative of a community. Ironically, Braddock’s initial return to the ring was simply so that he could have food to put on his family’s table. He had no aspirations of fame or glory. However, it’s this humble nature that ended up resonating with the many other Americans who were struggling to find work during this very difficult period in history. Braddock comes to understand that the idea he represents is more important than his happiness, and that he must be willing to make personal sacrifices for the good of his community. The notion of Americans being inspired by outstanding citizens is a theme that is touched upon in many of Howard’s films, such as Apollo 13 and The Paper. However, they hit particularly hard in Cinderella Man because it so expertly follows the beats of a standard “rise and fall” inspirational sports movie.

'Cinderella Man' Isn’t a Typical Boxing Movie

While it would be easy to compare to other inspirational boxing classics like Rocky or The Fighter, Cinderella Man is just as effective as a family drama. Generally, boxing films tend to diminish the role of the female characters, but Mae is given an active role in humanizing Braddock as he puts himself in harm’s way. Mae is so traumatized by seeing her husband put in danger that she can often not even bear to attend matches that he participates in out of fear, but still recognizes the importance of what he is doing. There are also some quietly tender moments between Braddock and his son, Jay (Connor Price); after Braddock condemns Jay for stealing early on in the film, he uses it as a moment to teach him that it is important to understand the ramifications of one’s actions.

Cinderella Man goes deeper into the relationship between a boxer and manager than most other sports movies, and that’s primarily because of the excellent chemistry between Crowe and Giamatti. Gould is depicted as a character who is willing to push Braddock to his limits because he knows what buttons to press, yet still cares about him deeply like he would a member of his family. Crowe was so impressed by his co-star’s performance that he encouraged the studio to back him for awards consideration, resulting in Giamatti’s very first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Cinderella Man is one of Howard's better films and serves as evidence that he is best suited to tell inspiring true stories about real-life heroes who overcome obstacles. While no one would ever claim that Howard is a flashy director with a strong visual style, Cinderella Man is a good old-fashioned crowd-pleaser that tugs on the heartstrings at all the right moments.

