The Big Picture Russell Crowe turned down the role of Aragorn in 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy because he felt Peter Jackson didn't want him.

Peter Jackson had Viggo Mortensen in mind for the role, opting for lesser-known actors instead of big names like Crowe.

Studios often push for well-known actors in big franchises, but Jackson fought for his casting decisions, leading to the successful trilogy we know today.

In an alternative reality, there's a version of The Lord of the Rings trilogy in which Fellowship of the Ring member Aragorn is played by Russell Crowe (The Pope's Exorcist). In our timeline, however, the Gladiator star turned down the role in the early aughts, back when the trilogy was taking shape. In an interview with British GQ, Crowe revealed why he ultimately decided to turn down the role — and if he regrets it.

During the interview, Crowe revealed that he was a Tolkien fan when he was a kid, so he "got quite excited about the idea of 'Lord of the Rings.'" The problem is, the actor felt that Peter Jackson (who directed the three films and then The Hobbit trilogy) didn't really want him for the part and had someone else in mind. So he doesn't regret his decision at all:

"I very much felt the studio were making that decision, not the film director. And I talked to Peter Jackson over the phone, and he wasn’t saying the sort of things that directors were saying to you if they were really trying to attract you to a project. And I just kind of got a sense that he already had somebody else in mind that he wanted to do. And me stepping forward and saying yes was actually going to get in his way. We come from the same place, so there’s a nuance in that conversation that other people might not hear –we’re both New Zealanders – in his own way without him saying anything negative, that he had another plan. So I just left it at that.”

Why Didn't Peter Jackson Want Russell Crowe to Play Aragorn?

Jackson indeed had someone else in mind: Viggo Mortensen (The Dead Don't Hurt), who is now inseparable from Aragorn in fans' minds. Of course, we'll never know how the Lord of the Rings would have been if Crowe had been cast, but it's safe to say that ultimately Jackson made the decision that worked best for the beloved trilogy — which has just recently been re-released in theaters.

It's not uncommon for studios to push for certain actors to star in IPs that might become huge franchises. It's a way to lure people to movie theaters to watch something they otherwise wouldn't. Back in 2000, Crowe was fresh off Gladiator and at the height of his popularity. So it makes sense that the studio would want a big name to put on the poster. However, Jackson was looking for lesser known actors to star in The Fellowship of the Ring, and he probably had to fight tooth and nail to get the studio to agree with his decision.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is available to stream now. You can check out Russell Crowe revealing he has no regrets about turning down the role above.