Military strategy has always been an integral part of war films. The tactics involved make the technical masterpiece of the trench warfare of 1917, the chaotic beach landings of Saving Private Ryan, and the sniper standoffs in Enemy at the Gates worth watching. In this sea of war flicks is Peter Weir's 2003 drama Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, starring Russell Crowe, which stands out for its exceptional capture of the sheer precision, patience, and high-stakes mind games of military tactics. A fictional historical adventure based on Patrick O'Brian's Aubrey-Maturin series, Master and Commander is not only a masterclass in naval warfare strategy but also offers emotional depth and excellent battle sequences photographed with a poetic touch against its claustrophobic ship interiors and the sprawling sea setting. It is, by a nautical mile, one of the best tactical military movies of all time.

Why 'Master and Commander' Is Still the Best Movie About Military Strategy

Master and Commander takes us back to the Napoleonic Wars, where Russell Crowe plays Captain Jack Aubrey, commanding the British ship HMS Surprise. He’s up against the Acheron, a bigger, faster French warship lurking in South American waters. Outmatched in size and speed, Aubrey has to rely on sharp strategy and clever tactics to stand a chance — especially since the enemy captain is just as cunning as he is. Master and Commander dives deep into these strategic mind games of war, capturing every detail — from the creak of the ship, wind shifts and their implications, and split-second decisions. Beyond the front row seat in the naval tactics' classroom, the film delves into the crew's humanity with bonding moments that include singing, storytelling, and camaraderie in grief and celebration. Alongside Aubrey is the co-titular character in the Aubrey-Maturin series, Dr. Stephen Maturin (Paul Bettany), the ship's physician, with whom they have a fascinating and honest relationship. Maturin's stimulating intellectual depth offers an intriguing dynamic to Aubrey's pragmatism and adherence to duty. Other characters are also well-developed, providing a perfect balance between military exploits and a closer look at the men behind the muskets.

So, what really makes Master and Commander one of the best movies ever about military strategy? The answer lies in the film's premise: outwitting an opponent with all the advantages. However, what truly earns it the top spot is how it infuses this into an emotionally resonant narrative. On the tactics, Aubrey knows that if the HMS Surprise makes a direct confrontation, it would be a death sentence. In the place of brute force, he relies on feints, diversions, and environmental conditions. He adapts to each situation, making quick decisions that tilt the scale in the HMS Surprise's favor. In one instance, after learning biology lessons from Dr. Maturin and a brave soldier, Lord Blakeney (Max Pirkis in an unforgettable performance), about an insect disguised as a stick to avoid predators, he orders that the HMS Surprise mimic a whaling ship to bait the Acheron before ambushing her. He delivers well-made speeches to motivate his soldiers, including using powerful anecdotes and referencing the ship as their home country of England. Leveraging the relationships among the crew, Master and Commander successfully manages to weave a story that excites the heart and mind. Akin to Das Boot's tension, the film is a dissection of military strategy, but with the historical beauty of 19th-century naval warfare’s unique intricacies.

Russell Crowe Is the ''Master and Commander'' of the Screen in Peter Weir's War Film