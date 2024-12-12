After first appearing in the public eye for his role in the fantastic Australian crime film Romper Stomper, Russell Crowe quickly rose in prominence throughout the 90s before finally emerging as one of the best and most celebrated actors of the 21st century. Starring in such indomitable classics as Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind, the actor has showcased not only incredible talent but also a vast and impressive range, with the talent to switch between action hero, and sympathetic every-man, all while embodying every time frame from ancient Rome, to the Old West, to modern day. This diversity gives Crowe a huge list of re-watchable films, some of which are bound to be in every viewer's rotation of staples.

Across his thirty-plus year career, Russell Crowe has also proven himself as a dedicated and committed performer. No matter the difficulty or time period, Crowe throws himself into every role head first, whether it it be math, singing, or a string of physical stunts which have left him with countless injuries, the Australian actor is driven to his craft, and it often shows in his films. Though critics and audiences have showcased which Russell Crowe movies they feel rise to the top numerous times, the actor's esteemed filmography is one that can be constantly re-analyzed and revisited.

10 'Boy Erased' (2018)

Directed by Joel Edgerton

In one of his most recently acclaimed performances, Russell Crowe stars alongside Nicole Kidman and breakout star Lucas Hedges in Boy Erased, a heartfelt and in-depth look at the misguided practice of gay conversion therapy. Crowe plays a traditional Southern Baptist preacher whom, upon discovering his son's (Hedges) sexuality, sends his son to a church-supported conversion program. The film doesn't shy away from the real world horrors of such organizations, and the types of mental, emotional and even physical abuse that can come from the attempt to fundamentally change who a person is, creating a hard-hitting but compelling coming out story.

For their parts, Russell Crowe and Lucas Hedges put on some of the best performances of their careers portraying opposite yet similarly conflicted sides of this father-son feud. In many of Crowe's roles, he has an aura of toughness and traditional masculinity, which here he is able to use to his advantage, as he balances this persona with the inner turmoil of the pain he is inflicting on his son. Hedges similarly showcases conflict in the balance between the horrors of the conversion therapy he is subjected to, and the love he still feels for the parents who inflicted it upon him. Though a supporting character in Hedge's story, Russell Crowe is able to use his talents to elevate Boy Erased to higher and more thought-provoking levels.

9 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World' (2003)

Directed by Peter Weir

Image via 20th Century Fox

Years before Russel Crowe entered the 19th century with Les Misérables, Russell Crowe showcased a different side of the era in the celebrated naval adventure film Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World. Balancing a shocking level of historical accuracy with high seas adventure, Master and Commander sees Crowe embody the role of Captain Jack Aubrey, a British naval officer tasked with pursuing a French privateer off the coast of South America. The film blends its nautical action with a healthy dose of drama from both Crowe and fellow star Paul Bettany.

Master and Commander: Far Side of the World, did not explode the box office the year it was released, but it has since garnered a dedicated and intense following who praise the film for its commitment to historical accuracy, its compelling and twisting plot, and its unique feeling created by its era and aesthetics. One of these followers is Russell Crowe himself, who has discussed the idea of making a sequel for years. There have been additional talks of turning the franchise into a TV series or prequel instead, but the role of Jack Aubrey resonated with Crowe as one of his most distinctive and unique characters, creating a drive to return to the world of Master and Commander. Whether the world of Master and Commander: Far Side of the World is ever revisited or not remains to be seen, but the original will always stand as a compelling watch for nautical enthusiasts and general audiences alike.

8 'The Insider' (1999)

Directed by Michael Mann

Pairing a rising Russell Crowe with one of the greatest actors of all time in Al Pacino, The Insider tells the story of the controversial yet pivotal CBS interview with Jeffery Wiggan, a whistle-blower within the tobacco industry who revealed shady and unsafe practices within cigarette production. Crowe stars as Wiggan himself in a film that plays out as as much of a thriller as it is a biopic. As Wiggan along side CBS producer Lowell Bergman try to do the right thing and blow the whistle, they end up on the receiving end of sabotage, subterfuge and even death threats from titans of industry, anonymous sources, and even their own contemporaries.

In one of his more underrated films, Michael Mann also crafts one of his most compelling thrillers as the film's real life historical basis, adds a heightened sense of legitimacy and concern to the film's pressing stakes. Knowing the full extent of the damage done by tobacco products in the modern era, makes watching this dramatization of the industry's attempts to obfuscate their practices all the more exciting and thrilling. For his part, Russell Crowe adds to these stakes and holds his own alongside Pacino, delivering an excellent portrayal of Wiggan, and his struggle to sacrifice personal safety for public health and truth. Though often lost in the shuffle of other fantastic thrillers, The Insider stands as one of Michael Mann's best films, and a highlight for all those involved.

7 '3:10 to Yuma' (2007)

Directed by James Mangold

Image via Lionsgate

While Russell Crowe is well established as elite at playing ruff around the edges characters, he has rarely been given the opportunity to apply these talents to a villainous role. James Mangold's remake of a Western classic, 3:10 to Yuma, gives Crowe exactly this opportunity, as he plays the outlaw Ben Wade across from Christian Bale's Dan Evans. When the outlaw Wade is captured by lawmen, the rancher Evans is brought on as an extra guard to see that the villain is delivered to federal authorities. From here, Crowe showcases why 3:10 to Yuma has one of the best Western villains of the 21st century, as Wade begins to mentally toy with his captors, but finds himself developing a real and mutual respect for Evans.

Crowe and Bale's characters seem radically different at first, but the film soon reveals that they are bound by mutual drive, resolve, and dedication to their morals, even if the morals in question differ. The interplay and chemistry between the two actors elevates 3:10 to Yuma beyond its remake status into that of a film that is great under its own merits. In fact, some argue that the expert direction from James Mangold, and the performances from the film's leads elevate the 2007 remake beyond that of the 1957 original. Either way, stellar action, beautiful cinematography, and two fantastic leads, make 3:10 to Yuma one of the best remakes of all time.

6 'American Gangster' (2007)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via Universal Pictures

One of many collaborations between acclaimed director Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe, American Gangster was an immediate critical and commercial success when it released and instantly became one of the most iconic crime films of the 21st century. Telling a saga that spans the late 60s to the early 90s, the film stars Denzel Washington as notorious crime boss Frank Lucas, and Crowe as Detective Richie Roberts, a driven cop, hell-bent on taking him down. The duo is joined by an extremely stacked cast featuring the likes of Idris Elba, Josh Brolin, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and many more, making for a drama filled gangster biopic that is one of the best of its kind.

Being driven by one of Denzel Washington's best performances, American Gangster is an impressive show of force for the actor that showcases exactly why he excells at villainous roles. Not to be outshined, however, Russell Crowe holds his own as the law-abiding yet antagonistic force against Washington's crime boss. The two have palpable chemistry and shine as enemies, who develop a slight but mutual aura of respect. Ridley Scott notoriously plays loose with history, but American Gangster is one of his more refined glances back in time, using its setting and characters to their fullest extent to explore mid 20th century crime and even the interplay of racial dynamics in New York's criminal underbelly.

5 'Cinderella Man' (2005)

Directed by Ron Howard