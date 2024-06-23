It seems somewhat easy to forget that Russell Crowe was once considered to be one of the greatest living actors. While recent years have seen him popping up in cheesy B-movies like The Pope’s Exorcist and Sleeping Dogs, Crowe appeared in many of the greatest films of the past several decades. While he was broadly defined as a leading man, Crowe would also take on interesting supporting roles when asked to take a backseat. It says a lot about his career that turning down the opportunity to appear in The Lord of the Rings was not a terrible decision.

Crowe’s name has been synonymous with epic filmmaking, as he got his start appearing in many excellent historical dramas and biopics. However, the Australian Oscar winner is also distinguished for his sense of humor, as recent films have showcased his skills as a physical comedian. From historical epics to hilarious comedies, Russell Crowe has starred in some of the 21st century's most rewatchable movies, many of which are now considered certified classics.

State of Play is the type of old-fashioned genre film that the industry simply doesn’t make anymore, which makes it all the more exciting to see. Based on the award-winning BBC miniseries of the same name, State of Play stars Crowe as a veteran journalist who mentors a young reporter (Rachel McAdams) as they pry into a case revolving around a disgraced politician (Ben Affleck). After details emerge about a connection to the United States military and its involvement in overseas conflicts, the reports discover that they have evidence of a conspiracy.

Crowe captures the diligence and professionalism of a good journalist and has excellent chemistry with McAdams. Director Kevin Macdonald is highly specific in how he incorporates modern media devices, ensuring that State of Play remains a timely tribute to good journalism. A tight screenplay and impressive performances from its committed cast make State of Play a worthy political thriller that invites numerous rewatches.

Although he had earned praise earlier in his career for a series of smaller, independent films made in his home country of Australia, Crowe broke out as a major star in The Insider. Michael Mann’s masterpiece went deep into the 60 Minutes investigation that sparked a backlash against the cigarette industry, serving as one of the rare biopics that is just as informative as it is thrilling,

The Insider was showered with praise upon its release and earned Crowe his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Crowe does a remarkable job standing out amidst a stacked cast, which includes such legendary actors as Al Pacino and Christopher Plummer. Tense yet undeniably entertaining, The Insider is just as relentlessly paced as any of Mann’s films. Crowe is essential in ensuring that it is an emotional and relatable experience, too, as he is playing a family man.

Cinderella Man is certainly one of the most inspiring movies that Crowe has ever appeared in, as Ron Howard’s biopic proves that the “inspirational sports movie” genre doesn’t need to be riddled with clichés. Crowe stars as a boxer who becomes an inspiration to his community during the Great Depression and works alongside a brilliant trainer (Paul Giamatti) to surpass any expectations.

Crowe personally pushed for Giamatti to get an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, even if his great performance was sadly overlooked. Crowe is brilliant in Cinderella Man because he becomes both a sports and ethical hero whose kind-hearted nature makes him a great role model. While Cinderella Man doesn’t deny the realities of its historical context, it still shows how hope can emerge in the darkest of times. It’s one of the rare times where he got to play an endearing, positive character, making the film a feel-good crowdpleaser that many fans will undoubtedly want to revisit.

While Virtuosity remains a favorite among many science fiction movie buffs, film fans expected more from the first collaboration between Crowe and Denzel Washington. Thankfully, American Gangster proved an instant crime classic that pitted two of the best living actors against each other. Based on an incredible true story, American Gangster examines the rise and fall of the infamous gangster Frank Lucas (Washington) and how a deep operation by the cop Richie Roberts (Crowe) eventually led to his downfall.

Crowe plays the one good cop forced to deal with a corrupt infrastructure without ever feeling sanctimonious, and every scene that he shares with Washington is electrifying. The excellent action direction from Ridley Scott and surprisingly nuanced analysis of racial dynamics make American Gangster a very rewatchable historical crime epic that feels like a throwback to Goodfellas and The Godfather.

There’s always an inherent risk that comes with remaking a great film, especially a classic as beloved as the original 1957 version of 3:10 to Yuma. However, James Mangold’s 2007 version is the rare remake that’s actually better than the original. Crowe stars as the ruthless outlaw Ben Wade, who is kidnapped and transported to prison by the enigmatic farmer Dan Evans (Christian Bale). After they are targeted by bandits and local criminals, Wade and Evans are unexpectedly forced to work together.

3:10 to Yuma blurs the line between good and evil, as Evans and Wade discover that they have much more in common than they had initially realized. Even though he’s terrifying in the first half of the film, Crowe actually manages to get the viewer emotionally invested in Wade by the time the film reaches its action-packed ending. Crowe is the highlight of 3:10 to Yuma, crafting one of his most complicated yet enthralling characters.

L.A. Confidential was a brilliant throwback to classic noir cinema that perfectly intertwined romance, intrigue, and action. Crowe and Guy Pearce star as two very different police officers in Los Angeles investigating a case that involves an enigmatic femme fatale (Kim Basinger). Crowe plays the heavyweight of the group, a no-nonsense and often brutal enforcer who isn’t afraid to take the law into his own hands. This approach makes his interactions with Pearce particularly interesting, as the latter plays a far more docile and geeky character.

Stylish and riveting, the Oscar-winning L.A. Confidential has a brilliant mystery storyline that makes it impossible to look away from, as the twists and turns are still exciting upon multiple watches, revealing new sides to the conspiracy. Although screenwriter Brian Helgeland once pitched a sequel with Crowe with Chadwick Boseman, it sadly never saw the light of day.

Naval epics simply don’t get better than Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, an incredible Napoleonic War-era masterpiece from the brilliant Peter Weir. Based on the acclaimed novel series of the same name by Patrick O’Brian, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World stars Crowe as the venerable Captain James Aubrey during his adventures in the 19th century. The scenes of aquatic combat are some of the most grandiose and enthralling in cinematic history.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World received rave reviews upon its initial release, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, among many other honors. While it sadly underperformed at the box office, it has become a modern classic of the historical adventure genre. Crowe has continued to hint that Warner Brothers might be interested in producing a Master and Commander sequel in which he would reprise his role. Fans can only hope, but in the meantime, they can rewatch the first film, which only gets better each time.

The Nice Guys is easily one of the best action comedies of the 21st century, which isn’t all that surprising considering that it comes from Lethal Weapon writer Shane Black. Set in the 1970s, The Nice Guys centers on the alcoholic private investigator Holland March (Ryan Gosling) as he teams up with the violent enforcer Jackson Healy (Crowe) to solve a mystery revolving around the disappearance of an adult film star. Lots of wacky hijinks ensue, as The Nice Guys includes just the right mix of action, comedy, suspense, and surprising heart.

Despite underperforming at the box office upon its initial debut, The Nice Guys has grown significantly as a rewatchable comedic gem and a modern cult classic. In fact, many fans keep demanding that both Crowe and Gosling reprise their roles for a sequel. Considering that the first film ended on an ambiguous note and that Black hinted at ideas for future adventures, now is the perfect time to move forward with a sequel to The Nice Guys.

An astounding biopic that is intensely empathetic towards its subject, A Beautiful Mind tells the amazing true story of John Nash. Despite being a mathematician of genius-level intellect, Nash is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, making his relationship with his wife (Jennifer Connolly) very difficult later in his career. Crowe beautifully shows the silent battle that Nash faces; he has trouble communicating with others and fears the consequences of discussing his mental health issues.

Although it would have been very easy for a film addressing such important issues to feel dull, A Beautiful Mind is a surprisingly exciting and quite emotional depiction of genius. Crowe gives a multi-faceted performance that is both charming and inspirational. His much-acclaimed work earned him his second Oscar nomination for Best Actor, with the film itself winning both Best Picture and Best Director for Howard. It might've lost some of its luster in the years since its victory, but A Beautiful Mind remains an insightful and revealing biopic that calls for several viewings.

Gladiator isn’t just one of the greatest historical epics ever made but one of the most endlessly rewatchable films of the 21st century. The Roman Empire-set adventure follows the respected General Maximus (Crowe) after his family is murdered and he is sold into slavery. To get vengeance upon the cruel new emperor, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), Maximus is forced to fight his way to the top by participating in a series of gladiatorial combat.

Considering that he had to show the heartbreak of a grieving family man and be a physically imposing action hero, it’s no surprise that Crowe won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance and that the film itself won Best Picture. The film is an exhilarating, emotional, and ultimately cathartic revenge story with stunning production values and a pair of furious performances from Crowe and Phoenix. Even in its moments of great distress, the movie remains enjoyable. Gladiator ends on a fairly definitive note, so Crowe is not expected to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel set to be released later this year.

