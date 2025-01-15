Russell Crowe and Ridley Scott’s collaborations are almost entirely contained to a single decade: the 2000s. The first four of these films made together came out between 2000 and 2008, and then their fifth (and final, to date), was released in 2010. It’s safe to call Crowe one of Scott’s most well-known collaborators, though the actor who’s actually appeared in the most Ridley Scott movies out of anyone is Scott’s wife, Giannina Facio (admittedly, most of those are smaller roles or cameos, compared to Russell Crowe’s leading roles).

Anyway, because this is Ridley Scott being talked about here, the following movies do vary in quality to quite a noticeable extent, but that’s perhaps just what happens when someone pumps films out as regularly as Scott. All of these star Russell Crowe, and they are fairly diverse when it comes to genres, too. These five Scott + Crowe collaborations are ranked below, starting with the very much avoidable and ending with at least one all-time classic.

5 'Robin Hood' (2010)

Starring: Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Max von Sydow

Within the pantheon of Ridley Scott movies, Robin Hood is, regrettably, one of the worst, and it would be a shame if it ended up being the final time he collaborated with Russell Crowe on a film. It’s exactly what you'd expect: another cinematic take on the titular legendary character, with Crowe technically not being a terrible choice for the lead role, but also not being a great one. Though Crowe’s probably a better actor overall than Kevin Costner, you might be better off sticking with the latter’s Robin Hood film (and even that one’s far from perfect).

Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe doing this might've made sense on paper, because their first collaboration was indeed an entertaining and successful old-fashioned action/epic set long ago. There’s also a hugely impressive cast to be found in this version of Robin Hood, and the film as a whole certainly doesn’t look cheap… but there ends up being a strange lack of passion to the whole thing. At its best moments (and there aren’t many), it feels merely serviceable, instead, for the most part, feeling oddly tedious to watch. And tedium isn't something you want in a movie that goes for nearly two and a half hours.

4 'A Good Year' (2006)

Starring: Russell Crowe, Albert Finney, Marion Cotillard

The nicest thing that can be said about A Good Year is that it’s different by Ridley Scott standards, given it’s kind of a romantic comedy from the director… and the phrase “a Ridley Scott rom-com” still feels weird to say. It’s also a movie that feels like it was made partly as an excuse to hang out in some lavish location while possibly vacationing, and just making a movie on the side. That’s not what it definitely was, but it just feels that way when watching it. It’s in the atmosphere, sure, but also the overall laziness of the film.

A Good Year can be called a little better than Robin Hood, but not by much, with the story following a banker inheriting a vineyard after his uncle passes away. It was indeed released during a good year for cinema, but A Good Year can’t consider itself one of those good movies from the good year in question. It’s mildly entertaining as background noise, but only really feels a little noteworthy because of how it stands out within the already eclectic filmography of Ridley Scott.

3 'Body of Lies' (2008)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe, Mark Strong

A decent and slightly underrated thriller that boasts a typically committed Leonardo DiCaprio performance at its center, Body of Lies also stars Russell Crowe, both leads playing CIA members. DiCaprio’s character is more frequently on the ground and in danger, though, while Crowe’s character is generally far away, following the action through a satellite link. Both men are working on the same thing, though: striving to take down the mastermind behind a series of terrorist attacks.

It's a film that feels distinctly of its time, exploring – in an admittedly sometimes heightened way – how the U.S. tackled terrorism at this point in history. It’s relatively well-paced for the kind of thriller it is, but besides DiCaprio going hard, most of the other people in front of and behind the camera feel like they're on autopilot, to some extent. Still, Body of Lies is watchable, and inevitably a little better than the two aforementioned Scott + Crowe flicks.

2 'American Gangster' (2007)

Starring: Russell Crowe, Denzel Washington, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Tony Scott was the Scott brother who worked most often with Denzel Washington, but Ridley Scott also made great use of him in American Gangster. Washington can do pretty much anything as an actor including, as this film shows, playing a gangster. His character, Frank Lucas, imports heroin into the U.S. throughout much of the 1970s in a way that genuinely stumps law enforcement at first, with Crowe’s character, Richie Roberts, entering the picture as a key law enforcement officer in the wide-scale operation to bring down Lucas and his criminal empire.

While Ridley Scott’s ability to make a gangster movie might not quite rival say Martin Scorsese’s, he does a surprisingly great job at helming this sort of movie. Washington and Crowe are both great here, and the film manages to cover a lot of ground while generally staying entertaining throughout. By the third act, there might be a slight sense of American Gangster dragging on just a touch too long, but it’s not too long by too much, and does ultimately stand as a pretty satisfying – and admirably ambitious – gangster film.