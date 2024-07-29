The Big Picture Despite poor reviews, Sleeping Dogs has become the #1 movie on Hulu, attracting viewers with its intriguing storyline.

The movie, directed by Adam Cooper, follows a retired detective with Alzheimer's trying to solve a murder despite his memory loss.

Factors contributing to the rise in popularity include new releases on streaming platforms, the allure of investigative thrillers, and the appeal of Russell Crowe's acting.

As we all know, audiences and film critics don't often see eye to eye when it comes to some titles. Similarly, sometimes a movie will premiere in theaters and not make a lot of noise, but then it finds an audience when it hits the home release. That's the case with Sleeping Dogs, a Russel Crowe-led thriller that received some poor reviews back when it premiered in March but now has become the #1 most-watched movie on Hulu among U.S. subscribers.

Despite the poor reviews, no one can deny that the story of Sleeping Dogs is intriguing. In it, Crowe plays Roy Freeman, a retired detective who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and submits himself to an experimental treatment that will help him feel like the investigator he once was. That's when he's recruited to weigh in on the case of a man who's been sentenced to death row, and Roy begins to feel he's the only one who can help save the man from a terrible fate — if only his memory cooperates.

On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Sleeping Dogs earned a 39% approval rate, meaning that most of the people who reviewed it didn't think much of the movie. Owen Gleiberman from Variety pointed out that one of the problems of the movie is that it's "overloaded with suspects," while Luke Y. Thompson from AV Club hinted that the mystery of the movie is pretty easy to solve for anyone who's watched a whodunit in their lives.

Why Are People So Interested In 'Sleeping Dogs' Now?

Image via The Avenue

There are two probable factors that helped Sleeping Dogs rise in popularity. First, the fact that it's a relatively new title debuting on a streaming platform captures the attention of subscribers who are always on the lookout for something new. Additionally, investigative thrillers always prompt us to want to discover who's guilty and what is the real story behind the murders, so viewers are frequently lured in for the mystery alone. On top of all that, we also have to factor in that Crowe is a pretty popular actor.

Sleeping Dogs is directed by Adam Cooper, who made his feature film directorial debut with the title. The screenplay is adapted from the best-selling novel The Book of Mirrors by author E.O. Chirovici. The cast also features Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Márton Csókás (Lord of the Rings trilogy), Thomas M. Wright (Top of the Lake), Harry Greenwood (The Nightingale) and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy).

You can stream Sleeping Dogs now.

Sleeping Dogs An ex-homicide detective (Russell Crowe) with memory loss is forced to solve a brutal murder, only to uncover chilling secrets from his forgotten past. Release Date April 25, 2024 Director Adam Cooper Cast Karen Gillan , Russell Crowe , Marton Csokas , Tommy Flanagan , Kelly Greyson , Lucy-Rose Leonard , Thomas M. Wright , Elizabeth Blackmore Runtime 110 Minutes Writers Adam Cooper , Bill Collage , E.O. Chirovici

