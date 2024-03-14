The Big Picture This Sleeping Dogs sneak peek reveals a challenging investigation where a man on death row changes his story.

Russell Crowe's character in Sleeping Dogs faces memory loss during the investigation of a murder case.

Directed by Adam Cooper, Sleeping Dogs premieres in theaters on March 22.

This is a pretty good year for Russell Crowe fans. Later this year we’ll be able to see him in the superhero blockbuster Kraven the Hunter and biopic Rothko. Before that, however, he’ll lead the investigative thriller Sleeping Dogs. As the movie nears its premiere date, The Avenue Film decided to tease fans a bit by sharing an exclusive clip that sheds a little light on the mystery that Crowe’s character Roy Freeman will be investigating. Sleeping Dogs premieres on March 22, and you can check out the sneak peek in this article.

The sneak peek reveals that, just like most investigative stories, the answers won’t come easy. The scene features a turning point in the movie: A convicted man who previously admitted to a crime is now deciding to change his story. The trouble is, Isaac (Pacharo Mzembe) is on death row, so he’d be understandably desperate to grasp at anything that might save his life. At the same time, he wouldn’t be the first Black man who’s wrongly convicted of committing a crime.

There’s also another element that makes Russell Crowe’s life pretty difficult in Sleeping Dogs: Roy undergoes a procedure that badly affects his memory, and he is then forced to solve a murder case he remembers nothing about. Of course, he’s heavily implicated in the crime, which means that he’ll have to find a way to put the pieces of the puzzle together, find out to what extent he’s involved in the case, and maybe even save the life of an innocent man in the process.

Who's The Team Behind 'Sleeping Dogs?'

Close

Sleeping Dogs is the feature film directing debut of Adam Cooper, who’s had extensive experience with action-thrillers in Hollywood. He penned the script for titles like Assassin’s Creed, The Transporter Refueled, Tower Heist and Exodus: Gods and Kings. For Sleeping Dogs, Cooper co-writes the script with Bill Collage (Emancipation). The duo adapted the story from the novel The Book of Mirrors by Romanian author E.O. Chirovici.

Aside from Crowe, the cast of Sleeping Dogs also features Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Márton Csókás (Lord of the Rings trilogy), Thomas M. Wright (Top of the Lake), Harry Greenwood (The Nightingale) and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy).

Sleeping Dogs is set to premiere in theaters on March 22. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.