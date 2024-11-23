Not every movie needs to win over critics to find an audience, and Sleeping Dogs, starring Russell Crowe, is proving just that. Despite earning a disappointing 43% on Rotten Tomatoes, the thriller has climbed into HBO’s Worldwide Top 10 streaming charts, as reported by FlixPatrol. While its performance on HBO has been impressive globally, U.S. audiences can stream the film on Hulu, where it has also gained traction.

Sleeping Dogs features Crowe as Roy Freeman, a retired homicide detective battling Alzheimer's disease. The story follows Freeman as he is drawn back into a decade-old murder case involving Dr. Joseph Wieder, a renowned psychologist. Freeman's investigation is prompted by an advocate for prison inmates, who introduces him to Isaac Samuel, a death row inmate claiming innocence in Wieder's murder. As Freeman explores deeper, he uncovers a complex web of secrets and betrayals, which is made even more difficult by his own failing mind, and leading to revelations about his own past.

On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Sleeping Dogs earned a 43% approval rate so it's clear critics weren't exactly wowed by it, but some found positives. Sydney Morning Herald described it as "an engrossing plunge into the film noir tradition and it’s a pleasure to watch Crowe embody the very fallible Freeman", while The Guardian said it was "outrageously over-the-top at all times, with crazy and almost dreamlike convolutions of plot, and yet its silliness is enjoyably dramatised."

Sleeping Dogs is directed by Adam Cooper, who made his feature film directorial debut with the title. The screenplay is adapted from the best-selling novel The Book of Mirrors by author E.O. Chirovici. The cast also features Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Márton Csókás (Lord of the Rings trilogy), Thomas M. Wright (Top of the Lake), Harry Greenwood (The Nightingale) and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy).

What's Russell Crowe Up To Next?

Next month, the Australian acting icon will be seen in Kraven the Hunter, the Marvel and Sony movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Crowe portrays Nikolai Kravinoff, the father of the titular character, while J.C. Chandor directs. The movie opens on December 13. Crowe is also expected to reprise his role as Father Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican's chief exorcist, in a sequel to his surprise hit, The Pope's Exorcist. In May of this year, producer Jeff Katz confirmed that another outing for the Father would be going ahead following a $77 million box office haul off a moderate $18 million budget.

Sleeping Dogs is available on Hulu now. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

Sleeping Dogs An ex-homicide detective (Russell Crowe) with memory loss is forced to solve a brutal murder, only to uncover chilling secrets from his forgotten past. Release Date April 25, 2024 Director Adam Cooper Cast Karen Gillan , Russell Crowe , Marton Csokas , Tommy Flanagan , Kelly Greyson , Lucy-Rose Leonard , Thomas M. Wright , Elizabeth Blackmore Runtime 110 Minutes Writers Adam Cooper , Bill Collage , E.O. Chirovici

