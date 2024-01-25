The Big Picture Russell Crowe stars in the murder mystery thriller Sleeping Dogs as a detective with memory loss, tasked with solving a brutal murder case from his past.

The film is based on the crime drama novel The Book of Mirrors and is directed by Adam Cooper in his directorial debut.

The star-studded cast includes Karen Gillan and Tommy Flanagan, and the film will premiere in theaters on March 22.

March is looking to be a brilliant month for those who have a passion for theaters. The month will kick off with sci-fi fans returning to Arrakis and the war that awaits there, but as the month begins to wind down, Russell Crowe's murder mystery thriller, Sleeping Dogs will be making its way to theaters on March 22. Production on the feature wrapped last year, and now ahead of its premiere, a trailer has been released starring Crowe and co-star Tommy Flanagan as a pair of homicide detectives.

Homicide can be a tricky crime to solve for any detective. However, toss in the added challenge of memory loss and the odds swing severely against you. That is the state of Crowe's character, Roy Freeman who, after being a recipient of cutting-edge Alzheimer’s treatment, is tasked with re-examining a brutal murder case from his past. While fighting an uphill battle to regain his memory, Crowe turns to his former partner as he seeks to unravel the mystery behind the sadistic murder of a college professor. As he encounters a web of greed, secrets, and contradictions, Freeman's investigation is burdened with the fact that there is a chance that an innocent man might pay for a crime he didn't commit. With or without his memory, Freeman will not let sleeping dogs lie. Justice must be served.

Sleeping Dogs is an adaptation of The Book of Mirrors, a 2017 crime drama novel by E.O. Chirovici. Filmed in Australia, the crime thriller will be directed by Adam Cooper in what will be his directorial debut. The screenplay for the film is penned by Cooper and Bill Collage. The pair share a history of working together, having collaborated on high-profile scripts including the Assassin's Creed film adaptation and Exodus: Gods and Kings in the past. Cooper sees Crowe as the perfect candidate to embody the struggles of Freeman, saying, “Our memory of the past is what gives us context for who we are. A character who is bereft in this capacity comes with a very complex kind of humanity — and there’s no one better at embodying complex characters than Russell Crowe.”

The All-Star Lineup for 'Sleeping Dogs'

The on-screen team for Sleeping Dogs can only be described as a stellar ensemble. Besides Academy Award-winning Crowe, who is set to be seen next in Sony's upcoming Kraven the Hunter film, playing Kraven's father, Sleeping Dogs also stars Karen Gillan. Gillan is well known for roles in the Jumanji films as well as in the Doctor Who universe. However, the actress is perhaps most recognized for starring as Nebula in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Flanagan and Crowe will renew their working relationship, with the pair having previously shared the stage in Gladiator. Other stars include Marton Csokas, Harry Greenwood, and Thomas M Wright.

Sleeping Dogs will premiere in theaters on March 22. Watch the trailer above.