With April just around the corner, it won't be long before audiences are able to witness Russels Crowe take on demons with the release of The Pope's Exorcist. As anticipation continues to build, Sony Pictures has revealed via the company's official Twitter page a brand-new clip from the film, which teases a horrifying demonic tale in store.

Featuring Crowe as real-life figure Father Gabriele Amorth, the clip showcases a discussion between the Priest and other members of the Catholic Church about the validity of demonic possession cases, with one character pointing out that 98% of Amorth's assignments being further recommended by him to be taken to medical professionals. However, Amorth clarifies the other 2%, stating, "This is something that has confounded all of science and all of medicine for a very long time. I call it evil."

While the clip doesn't feature any of the scary moments from the film, it does effectively tease the buildup to what will likely be a terrifying theatrical journey for audiences this Spring while also showcasing Crowe's performance as Amorth, a real-life Priest who performed thousands of exorcisms for the Catholic Church. While many films already feature demonic possession, The Pope's Exorcist could serve as a standout in the genre with its intriguing premise bolstered by a potentially memorable performance by Crowe. However, only time will tell when the film debuts in theaters in a few weeks.

More Exorcism Movies Are in Store For Audiences This Year

With hit films such as The Conjuring franchise dominating the horror box office, there's no denying audiences love a good demonic possession story, and this year's horror slate further highlights that. Alongside the debut of The Pope's Exorcist, The Conjuring universe will continue to expand with the release of The Nun 2 this September, which will feature the frightening return of the titular demon that terrified audiences since its first appearance in The Conjuring 2 from 2016. The Exorcist franchise will also be seeing a return to the big screen with an untitled soft reboot, which will reportedly feature the return of Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair as Chris and Regan MacNeil, set to debut this October. With several significant projects set to be released this year, audiences are in for another memorable and terrifying year for the horror genre.

The Pope's Exorcist haunts its way exclusively into theaters on April 14. Check out the new clip from the upcoming film below.