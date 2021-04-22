[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.]

Last month, we reported that Unhinged star Russell Crowe (the film title, not me wildly editorializing) was joining the cast of Taika Waititi's sure-to-be-unhinged (now I'm editorializing) MCU sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. We didn't know what his role was, nor how he would interact with his eclectic ensemble of players like Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Melissa McCarthy, Sean Gunn, and of course, Matt Damon.

Well, now we mostly do! During an appearance on the Australian radio show JOY Breakfast with The Murphys, Crowe left his phone interview by very casually revealing that he's playing a pretty damn important-sounding role: Zeus! That guy's, like, a big god, ya know? Here's how Crowe dropped the news as he left the program:

"Now I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios, and I'm gonna get the hot tongs out, and round about 9:15 I shall be Zeus in Thor 4. It's my last day of Zeus-ing about, and I'm gonna enjoy it."

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Firstly, for the uninitiated: "Hot tongs" is another term for a curling iron, and the thought of Russell Crowe playing Zeus with majestically curly hair has made me ascend from this physical plane.

Secondly: We originally opined in our report that Crowe's role would be more of a jokey cameo than a full-fledged major character. So as much as we would love Thor 4 to become a buddy comedy where Thor and Zeus hang out in matching cardigans and compare "thunderbolt handling" notes, my guess is that Crowe will appear in a wild getup as Zeus during a "play sequence" like we saw in Thor: Ragnarok, and then disappear (especially if he's already completing his last day of shooting). I would, of course, love to be wrong about this.

Thor: Love and Thunder comes to theaters May 6, 2022.

