At this point in his career, it doesn’t seem like there are many things that Russell Crowe hasn’t done. He’s won an Academy Award for his performance in Gladiator, worked with some of the industry’s finest actors, and even managed to pop up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his role as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder. While some of Crowe’s roles have actually given him some on-set injuries, they only signify how committed he is to his craft. It would be hard to identify another actor that has quite as all-encompassing a perspective on the industry.

Not all of Crowe’s roles panned out, as he is guilty of signing up to play Dr. Jekyll in the botched Dark Universe after his brief role in 2017’s The Mummy. That being said, Crowe’s track record is much more consistent than many of his contemporaries. Not every film that he starred in was as popular as A Beautiful Mind or American Gangster, as Crowe has been in so many movies that some of his best work isn’t as well-known. Here are ten of the most underrated Russell Crowe movies, ranked.

10 'Romper Stomper' (1992)

Directed by Geoffrey Wright

While Romper Stomper isn’t necessarily Crowe’s most successful film, it was one of his most important. Crowe gave his breakout performance as the young thug Hando, a neo-Nazi skinhead who violently reacts to the growing ethnic diversity in Australia. As Hando encourages his gang to become increasingly violent, he finds himself friendless and without hope. Even when his fellow gang members agree to give up their violent ways, Hando is still out there fighting on his own.

Romper Stomper is a terrifying examination of systematic hatred, and it would not have been as effective if it wasn’t for Crowe’s performance. Crowe’s physical dominance makes Hando even more terrifying because of how he towers over the other characters. Crowe never attempts to make Hando “likable,” as to do so would be offensive, but he does try to deconstruct the way his warped brain works.

9 ‘Body of Lies' (2008)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Although it's not as successful as Gladiator, Body of Lies is an underrated collaboration between Crowe and director Ridley Scott. Based on the 2007 novel of the same name by David Ignatius, the film follows the CIA field officer Roger Ferris (Leonardo DiCaprio in one of his best roles) as he tracks down an elusive terrorist in Jordan. Ferris keeps in close contact with his superior officer, Ed Hoffman (Crowe), who he suspects is keeping secrets from him about the operation.

Crowe does a great job at masking Hoffman’s motivations, and showing how powerful he really is. Even though it's Ferris that is on the ground doing missions, Hoffman’s ability to direct operations from a secure location means that he is just as important. The chemistry between Crowe and DiCaprio, which becomes surprisingly humorous at times, elevates Body of Lies over other military thrillers.

8 'State of Play' (2009)

Directed by Kevin Macdonald

Crowe had played mythic heroes, military leaders, historical icons, and romantic heroes, but in State of Play, he got to play a journalist. The film focuses on the reporter Cal McAffrey’s investigation into the death of the congressional aide Sonia Baker (Maria Thayer), who was killed at a Washington Metro train station. Although some of the law enforcement officials suspect that Sonia was killed by the Congressman Stephen Collins (Ben Affleck), whom she was having an affair with, Cal suspects that the case isn’t that cut and dry.

Crowe does a great job at showing the dedication and commitment of an honest reporter. Cal recognizes that while the truth isn’t always easy to admit, the public had a right to know what actually happened. Crowe shows Cal’s diligence as he helps initiate the young reporter Della Frye (Rachel McAdams) to his team.

7 'Robin Hood' (2010)

Directed by Ridley Scott

There have been a lot of films about Robin Hood, and many of them are not good. Ridley Scott’s 2010 Robin Hood film distinguishes itself from the rest because it actually tries to take a realistic approach to the source material. Crowe stars as an older version of Robin Longstride who serves as an archer for King Richard (Danny Huston) of England. When Robin and his allies return to Nottingham, they find that the town is under the control of the ruthless Sheriff of Nottingham (Matthew Macfadyen).

Crowe does a great job at making his version of Robin feel unique compared to Errol Flynn or Taron Egerton. Even though he was once a proud soldier, Robin has grown irritated by the political corruption, and turns into the outlaw of legend. Crowe and Scott do a great job at telling a more mature version of a story that has been told countless times before.

6 'The Next Three Days' (2010)

Directed by Paul Haggis

Crowe has a great ability to put himself in the shoes of characters in unthinkable situations. In The Next Three Days, his character John Brennan learns that his wife Lara (Elizabeth Banks) has been accused of murder. John is convinced that his wife is innocent, and feels helpless when she is sent to prison. As he begins to suspect that she will not be released, John seeks out the assistance of the former prisoner Damon Pennington (Liam Neeson) to help plot her escape.

Crowe shows how an ordinary citizen can turn into a criminal in extreme circumstances. John wants to see his wife released because of his struggles as a parent, as he does not think that he can raise their son Luke (Ty Simpkins) on his own. Fans of Crowe’s action roles may appreciate seeing him in a more meticulous, tightly-wound thriller.

5 'Les Miserables' (2012)

Directed by Tom Hooper

Although Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the iconic musical Les Miserables is sometimes cited as one of the weaker Best Picture nominees in recent memory, any film based on such beloved source material would naturally face some daunting expectations. The story follows the prisoner Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman), who escapes imprisonment and vows to make something of his life. Valjean is pursued by the ruthless police Inspector Javert (Crowe), who is determined to see him brought to justice.

Although Crowe’s singing abilities aren’t great, that shouldn’t be held against him because he shows why Javert is determined to see Jean Valjean behind bars. His morality is limited to his understanding of the law, and the notion of a higher cause doesn’t appeal to him. Crowe is able to flesh out these details about Javert’s psychology in between the film’s epic musical sequences.

4 'Noah’ (2014)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

While films about figures from the Bible tend to be geared towards a fairly selective audience, Darren Aronofsky’s Noah feels much more like a disaster movie than it does a religious epic. This arthouse take on the famous story reunited Crowe with his A Beautiful Mind co-star Jennifer Connolly, who co-stars as Noah’s wife Naameh. The film explores how the couple try to protect their children Shem (Douglas Booth), Ham (Logan Lerman), and Japheth (Leo McHugh Carroll) in the midst of the apocalyptic event.

Noah succeeds because despite the religious subtext, the film captures the intimacy of a family drama. Crowe and Connolly do a great job at showing how parents cope with the responsibility of protecting their children during chaotic events. Crowe’s Noah is burdened by both the loyalty he’s sworn to God and the plight of protecting his family.

3 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

Directed by Shane Black

The Nice Guys is a terrific throwback to classic buddy cop films. Shane Black ventures back into the groovy 1970s with a crime story that intertwines murder, movies, and mayhem. The Nice Guys follows the alcoholic private investigator Holland March (Ryan Gosling in his best performance) and the brutal enforcer Jackson Healy (Crowe) as they are forced to work together to find a missing actress.

The film works brilliantly because Gosling and Crowe have completely different humorous sensibilities. Gosling is wildly eccentric and gives a goofy physical performance, but Crowe is subdued, and has a very dry sense-of-humor. Even when the plot gets confusing, Gosling and Crowe are never less than a joy to watch. It’s a shame that The Nice Guys didn’t get any sequels, because Gosling and Crowes’ chemistry was good enough to justify returning to this universe.

2 'Boy Erased' (2018)

Directed by Joel Edgerton

Joel Edgerton’s sensitive drama Boy Erased explores the dehumanizing process of LGBTQ conversion therapy camps with the gravity that is warranted. The film follows the teenager Jared Eamons, who is sent to a conversion therapy camp after admitting his sexuality to his parents, Marshall (Crowe) and Nancy (Nicole Kidman). Marshall is a pastor and believes that sending Jared away is the right thing to do, but learns the error in his thinking after seeing his son’s horrific experience.

Crowe is brilliant in Boy Erased because he doesn’t turn Marshall into a monster. His misguided attempts at helping Jared show how deeply rooted homophobia is in their community; it’s the entire system, and not just Marshall, that needs to be changed. Crowe does a great job at exploring Marshall’s attempts to make peace with his son without ever letting him off the hook.

1 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' (2022)

Directed by Peter Farrelly

The Greatest Beer Run Ever shows just how much Crowe can add to a film when he’s in a supporting role. The film is based on the true story of Chickie Donohue, a seaman who decides to travel to Vietnam in order to give alcoholic beverages to the American soldiers in the middle of the conflict. Although the film isn’t interested in the Vietnamese perspective, it does show how the war has been misperceived by the public through Crowe’s character. Crowe co-stars as Arthur Coates, a photographer who is trying to raise awareness about what is actually going on.

Although director Peter Farrelly lacks the dramatic intentions that are needed to deal with the film’s darker themes, Crowe shows that the war itself (and the lives lost) are not a joking matter. However, the strong chemistry between Crowe and Efron adds levity in appropriate places.

