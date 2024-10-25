Russell Crowe has proven himself a chameleonic figure in his acting career, but he became the world's angriest, sweatiest mess in Unhinged, one of the handful of movies released in the latter half of 2020, when the world was in the midst of a minor global pandemic. A nasty, fast paced little thriller, Unhinged sees Crowe star as a man who is named Man (yes, this is the case) who takes traffic jams and impolite driving to heart, to say the least. There's not much to the plot, but Crowe is absolutely brilliant as a commuter who decides to take out his anger on Rachel (Caren Pistorius) following a bout of road rage.

According to new data from Netflix, Unhinged has secured the spot as the eighth most popular movie worldwide on the platform for the week of October 14-20. The thriller achieved an impressive 7.9 million hours of viewership, totaling 5.2 million views. Unhinged outperformed titles such as Jurassic World Dominion (2022) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), yet trailed behind films like The Predator (2018), Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024), and Sing (2016), with Lonely Planet (2024) claiming the top position. You can see the full table down below:

Netflix Global Top 10 (Oct. 14 – 20) Rank Title Total Views (In Millions) 1 Lonely Planet 13.7 2 Woman of the Hour 9.9 3 Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare 7 4 The Menendez Brothers 6.9 5 Sing 5.9 6 Bad Boys: Ride or Die 5.5 7 The Predator 5.3 8 Unhinged 5.2 9 Jurassic World Dominion 4.6 10 Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4.1

Is 'Unhinged' Worth Checking Out?

Honestly, yes. Although the reviews for the movie aren't outstanding across the board, with a 48% Rotten Tomatoes rating from critics, it's a great change of pace for Crowe to play an outright villain and what makes it more terrifying is that it's believable that someone may genuinely snap at you in a bout of road rage. The film was also a lot more popular with moviegoing audiences, sporting a 77% Rotten Tomatoes audience score on its Popcornmeter.

If you want to get into the passenger seat of one of 2020's wildest films, then you can check out Unhinged on Netflix now. Just make sure the next time you cut someone off, you say sorry. It'll make your day easier. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Unhinged Release Date August 21, 2020 Director Derrick Borte Cast Russell Crowe , Caren Pistorius , Gabriel Bateman Jimmi Simpson , Austin P. McKenzie , Juliene Joyner , Stephen Louis Grush , Anne Leighton , Michael Papajohn , Lucy Faust , Devyn A. Tyler , Andrew Morgado , Samantha Beaulieu , Sylvia Grace Crim , Gretchen Koerner , Brett Smrz , Deven MacNair , Donna DuPlantier , Michael Randall , Gregory Hobson , Richard Burden , Tim Bell , Calvin Williams Runtime 90 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Carl Ellsworth Expand

Watch on Netflix