Russell Crowe’s ‘Unhinged’ Trailer Butchers Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box”

Russell Crowe is unhinged. I mean, we knew that before — hide your phones! — but now it’s official. The Oscar-winning actor stars in the indie thriller Unhinged, which in an unhinged move, is apparently being released into theaters on July 1 by new distributor on the block Solstice Studios.

Crowe plays a guy who’s been having a rough time when a young mother (Caren Pistorius) in the car behind him leans on her horn at the wrong time. “Road rage” doesn’t begin to describe what he sets out to do to her and everyone she knows.

Derrick Borte directed from a script by Carl Ellsworth (Disturbia), and Lisa Ellzey (Warrior) produced the film, which co-stars Gabriel Bateman, Austin P. McKenzie, and the great Jimmi Simpson, who has amassed quite the fanbase at Collider, judging by the Slack response to his appearance in this trailer.

Speaking of Slack, we were all left slack-jawed by the Nirvana cover that haunts this trailer. The band’s hit song “Heart-Shaped Box” is absolutely butchered by this trailer, and whatever trailer house music supervisor picked it is truly unhinged.

Solstice has released a trailer and poster for the movie, which according to a press release, is being released into theaters in response to a new poll that shows more than 80% of Americans want to go out to the movies in July. I was not surveyed by this poll, and I have no idea who conducted this poll, but hey, numbers and press releases don’t lie, right?

“We made this decision after extensive consultation with the National Association of Theater Owners and leading theater chains,” said Solstice president/CEO Mark Gill. “Those conversations have convinced us there is a way to meet pent up demand for the theatrical experience safely.”

To me, Unhinged seems like the very definition of a straight-to-VOD movie that I’d gladly watch on a Friday night after my girlfriend has gone to bed, and Solstice likely sees the country’s empty movie theaters as an opportunity rather than warning. Trust me, they aren’t planning to market this movie like a wide release. If they can keep their spend minimal, a theatrical release in select cities could put a few extra bucks in the company’s coffers, but make no mistake, this movie will not be worth the risk of returning to movie theaters. I’m still looking forward to seeing it, but if I have to wait, I will. I’d be unhinged not to.

For more about what Crowe has been up to, including making a horror movie about horror movies, click here.