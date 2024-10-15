Cinematic history is often filled with "what ifs?" when it comes to iconic roles. Ever wonder what it would be like if somebody other than Hugh Jackman played Wolverine? That's been semi-answered over the years, as it was revealed that Dougray Scott was intended to play Wolverine in the first X-Men movie until scheduling conflicts with Mission: Impossible 2 led to Jackman stepping in. But Jackman revealed that another actor was up for the role, and that actor was none other than Russell Crowe!

One of Russell Crowe's Breakout Roles Made Him Reconsider Wolverine

Image via Universal Pictures

Jackman revealed during an interview with Howard Stern that Crowe passed on the part of Wolverine, but instead recommended him as a replacement to Bryan Singer. "He called Bryan - Bryan Singer, the director, and he said, 'I don't want to do it, but you should look at this guy,'" Jackman said, while also delving into the process behind his audition. The rest, as they say, is history... but what exactly would Russell Crowe's Wolverine look like?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

There might have been another reason why Crowe didn't pick up Wolverine's Adamantium claws, and it has to do with his work on Gladiator. Specifically, an idea to have wolves as a recurring motif throughout Gladiator is what turned Crowe off from the role. “Bryan was a friend at the time and he was really putting the pressure on,” Crowe explained to an Australian news outlet. “If you remember, Maximus has a wolf at the centre of his cuirass, and he has a wolf as his companion ... which I thought was going to be a bigger deal [at the time]...So I said no, because I didn’t want to be ‘wolfy’, like ‘Mr Wolf’." Even putting aside the fact that wolves and wolverines are two different types of animals, all the wolf references were cut from Gladiator.

Still, the fact that Crowe recommended Jackman for Wolverine had an impact on the latter's career, which took off after the first X-Men. Jackman even credited Crowe with his success, explaining that Crowe helped him get another key part to Entertainment Weekly:

“I owe him because two of the biggest roles I’ve ever had in my life, he turned down — and suggested me for them. On X-Men, he was Bryan Singer’s first choice for Wolverine, and he mentioned me also for (Baz Luhrmann’s) Australia. He really is incredibly smart, and generous.”

Russell Crowe Eventually Did Join a Superhero Film With 'Man of Steel'

Close

Even though Crowe turned down Wolverine, he'd become part of another legendary superhero's world when he signed on to Man of Steel. In the Zack Snyder-helmed take on Superman's origin, Crowe plays Superman's biological father, Jor-El, and takes center stage in the film's bombastic opening. Not only is Crowe given some great action sequences, he also manages to serve as a viewpoint for the world of Krypton. The previous Superman films had only hinted at what life was like on Krypton, but this extended prologue helps showcase just how alien this world truly is and sets the stakes for the rest of the film as a coup led by General Zod (Michael Shannon) impacts Jor-El's efforts to get his son Kal-El off the planet.

Related Russell Crowe Gave His Most Emotional Performance In Ron Howard’s Inspiring Drama That Just Hit Netflix Crowe reunited with Howard to give his most emotional performance to date in the underrated boxing film 'Cinderella Man.'

Similar to how Jackman praised Crowe for jumpstarting his career, Crowe would wind up giving Henry Cavill advice that changed the trajectory of his career. Not only that, but he'd sign pictures from Gladiator with actual lines of dialogue he said as Maximus and gave them to the young actor. The gambit worked, as Cavill not only went on to play Superman alongside Crowe in Man of Steel but has headlined a number of projects, including the upcoming live-action Voltron film. Despite Russell Crowe never actually becoming Wolverine, the fact that he helped Hugh Jackman land his most iconic role is something worth shouting out, especially with Deadpool & Wolverine having Jackman make an iconic return to said role.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available to buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

Buy on Prime Video