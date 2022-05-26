The first season of Russian Doll was one which warped the "Groundhog Day" format into something endlessly more morbid, humorous, and meaningful. After enduring death after death, our main protagonists — Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) — have heavily separate journeys but intrinsically entwined fates. Overall, the season concluded with the cycle being broken by presenting a message of mental health awareness and caring for our peers, whilst maintaining the charm of making the most unlikely friends along the way.

In regard to the show's recently-released second season, these themes of fate and friendship continue, as we see that Nadia and Alan have preserved their unusual but profound bond, which was molded by their previous experiences with time loops. However, speaking of time, this season of Russian Doll takes us on a quite literal journey to the past, via the 6622 train, to be precise. This fixation on times gone by acts a means of exploring generational trauma and the hereditary notions and implications that such traumas and mental health issues can have. The show, despite this off-the-wall change in format, remains faithful to its explorations of mental health, mental illness, and broader questions of what makes us the people that we are.

Initially, we see both Nadia and Alan attempt to change the past, in order to alter the future for the better. However, we also get to indulge in the notion of — again, quite literally — walking in someone else's shoes. Nadia and Alan assume the bodies of their relatives: Nadia assuming her mother, and later her grandmother, with Alan only assuming his own grandmother. Of course, there is the question of: why the inconsistency? Why does Alan only assume one family member? However, it is important to note that all identities/bodies assumed by our main characters are dead. (Alan's mother is still alive in the present-day timeline.) The dead cannot share their struggles or their stories; thus, the protagonists have the opportunity to not only recognize the tribulations of their deceased relatives, but to experience them first hand.

For example, the chilling scene in which Nadia (assuming her mother Lenora's very pregnant body) is held in a psychiatric unit and discovers that she is, in fact, hallucinating. The producers are smart to involve the audience in this revelation too, as we easily expect that what Nadia sees is the whole truth and nothing but the truth. We see a tearful Nadia plead with the skeptical doctor in front of her, capturing the sense of helplessness that her own mother must have felt. Furthermore, the scene with the bugs is something straight out of a horror film. All of this allows Nadia — and the audience — to appreciate Lenora's character from a novel and more sympathetic point of view. Nadia even asks: "Is this what it was like for you, Mom?" This contrast from how Nadia — and, thus, the viewer — comes to view her mother in season one. After learning of a turbulent childhood and losing her mother at a young age, we see a woman who is, at this point, selfish and unstable. Of course, this is not to minimize Nadia's trauma - all of which is absolutely valid. However, we come to understand Lenora's battle with schizophrenia and her tempestuous relationship with her own mother, Nadia's grandmother.

Despite all this, and despite all efforts, Nadia and Alan come to realize that there is absolutely nothing that they can do to change any of the events and consequences of the past. The only thing they can do is accept. Alan comes to realize much the same thing, bereft that he and his grandmother will never know what happened to her East German love interest. However, as his grandmother tells him, there is no point ruminating over the "road untraveled," for we can never know any outcome except the one which has happened. As for Nadia, when an apparition of her mother asks her: "If you could choose your mother all over again, would you choose me?" It's a weighted and poignant question. However, it proves pointless and immaterial to answer it. We can never choose our mother, we cannot choose how and when we are born, we cannot pick and choose our struggles or traumas — they just happen to us. Nadia acknowledges this, realizing and reasoning that it was never a "choice;" it was just the outcome what always would be.

Overall, Russian Doll's second season is a reminder of how being stuck in the past can affect our happiness within the present. The more time spent ruminating over what cannot be undone, the more that life passes us by. However, that is not to say that the past is unimportant. Nadia and Alan did not, and could not, change anything about their past-relatives, situations, or destinies, but that was never the point. The point was the experience itself: as our protagonists, and we, the audience, come to understand trauma, rather try to alter it ever happening. Nadia, in particular, comes to understand her grandmother's struggles, her mother's struggles, and how that's affected her own struggles.

Much like grief, Nadia's experience of trauma follows a process. She is in denial that anything fruitful will come of her experience in her mother's shoes, but she becomes angered and embittered by how her mother was treated and the severe mental health trauma that she experienced, followed by Nadia "bargaining" or attempting to change the past, and a hopelessness or "depression" when that does not happen. However, the final, crucial step is made and can allow her to move on and attempt to find peace: acceptance. Russian Doll is telling us the difficulty and importance of facing our trauma, and how everyone has their own struggles and reasoning. It also shows us how trauma can be passed down through the generations, running deeper and deeper — like a Russian doll! Finally, it is careful to also remind us that we never need to face our past and our demons alone.

