Netflix's Russian Doll just got a lot more Alexis as Schitt's Creek alum Annie Murphy is set to join the Season 2 cast. Earlier this week, TVLine reported that Murphy is heading to the critically-acclaimed Netflix series that put Natasha Lyonne in a Groundhog Day-inspired death loop. So, what else do we know about Murphy's role in Season 2?

As of this moment, no details on Murphy’s character have been given, but the Emmy Award-winning actress comes to the show after a successful wrap as Alexis Rose on the Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek. And with her comedy chops, there’s no telling what kind of energy she’ll bring to the Netflix hit but the casting does make sense for both Murphy and the tone of Russian Doll. Death, love, and friendship is what the series centers itself around, and getting to see Murphy explore that world is going to be fantastic.

Russian Doll is an inventive and existing look at the time-loop genre from Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler and Lyonne. In Season 1, we follow Nadia (Lyonne), a New Yorker who finds herself reliving her birthday over and over again. Every new loop leads to a new death each night — despite her best efforts to survive — which causes the loop to start again. Soon, she finds Alan (played by Charlie Barnett) who is going through the same situation. The two must then try to figure out how to survive their night by working together.

Season 2 of Russian Doll is about to get underway and while we don’t know many details up front, there are still plenty of unanswered questions from its freshman season. The addition of Murphy to the cast is fun because despite being a show about a woman dying over and over again, it is ultimately a comedy. Murphy’s comedic flair mashed up with Lyonne’s style of sarcastic wit seems like a delightful pairing.

Whatever Season 2 of Russian Doll has in store of us, it’s probably going to be another journey into this time-loop world that Nadia and Alan found themselves trapped in and honestly, good. Bring it on. Russian Doll was a new and fresh look at a genre that we’ve seen done time and time again and gave us a messy character like Nadia to cling to. Whatever Murphy is bringing to the show promises to be a delight for fans and we can’t wait!

Season 1 of Russian Doll is currently streaming on Netflix. All six seasons of Schitt's Creek are also on Netflix. Murphy also is set to star in Kevin Can F**k Himself premiering this summer on AMC.

