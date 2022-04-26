Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of the Netflix series, Russian Doll.

Season 2 of the Netflix dark comedy Russian Doll sees the universe finding new ways to mess with Nadia (Natasha Lyonne), Alan (Charlie Barnett), and time itself days before Nadia’s 40th birthday. Instead of being stuck in the same day over and over, like in Season 1, Nadia and Alan are now able to go back in time and inhabit the lives of their ancestors via a time traveling subway car. Throughout the season, Nadia and Alan try to find the purpose of their newfound abilities. Nadia sees it as a chance to change her family’s history for the better, while Alan develops feelings for his grandmother’s friend, Lenny (Sandor Funtek), and wants to stop him from trying to sneak across the Berlin Wall.

In the penultimate episode of the season, “Schrödinger's Ruth,” Nadia breaks the timeline by bringing the newborn version of herself from 1982 to the present day. Alan also returns to the present after trying, and failing, to find out what happened to Lenny back in 1962. The pair reunite at Maxine’s (Greta Lee) in a familiar yet warped version of Nadia’s birthday party from Season 1, setting up the events of the season finale.

Nadia and Alan then spend the Season 2 Finale, “Matryoshka,” trying to fix time. At first, Nadia is fine with letting chaos reign over the timeline. She wants the opportunity to raise her newborn self differently, away from the generational trauma of her mother and grandmother. She also doesn’t want to accept the fact that, in her quest to change the past, she misses the opportunity to say goodbye to the one positive mother-figure in her life, Ruth (Elizabeth Ashley), before she dies. Alan pushes Nadia to return herself to the past. He admonishes her for not following the “rules of the train” and jeopardizing the futures of their loved ones.

They return to the Astor Place subway platform together for one last ride, but see no sign of the train. With the help of Horse (Brendan Sexton III), the homeless man that Nadia befriends in Season 1, Nadia and Alan are able to navigate the tracks and find the train. Or, rather, the train finds them. The train crashes into them, sending Nadia, baby Nadia, and Alan into a void outside the timeline where they can set things right.

In Alan’s void, he is able to talk with his grandmother, Agnes (Carolyn Michelle Smith). He asks her about Lenny, but when she doesn’t know what happened to him either, Alan panics. He worries that he did too much or too little when he was in the past and somehow ruined things. Agnes comforts him, sharing that she and him are a lot alike in their worries about life and making the wrong move. She encourages him to focus on living life instead of worrying about making the wrong decision. He confides in her that he is unsure how to move forward after killing himself in Season 1, declaring that moving through life seems so much easier to everyone else. However, she reassures him that he doesn’t have anything to prove to her or anyone else — he’s perfect the way he is. Alan leaves the interaction feeling more at peace with himself.

In Nadia’s void, she once again has the opportunity to save the gold Krugerrands. But she is unable to lift them from the water while carrying newborn Nadia, so she lets them go. They sink into the water, and she is finally able to move forward without their loss hanging over her. She then talks with her mother on the 6 train, admitting to Lenora (Chloe Sevigny) that she doesn’t necessarily regret having her as a mother. Nadia is able to leave the newborn version of herself with Lenora, realizing that the answer to overcoming the generational trauma of her family doesn’t lie in the past, but instead lies in her own present and future. She is also able to say goodbye to Ruth in the void, albeit the young version of her played by Annie Murphy. But this still provides Nadia with the closure she needs to leave the train and finally come back to the present. Nadia makes it back in time to attend Ruth’s wake at Maxine’s apartment. Once there, she reunites with Alan and is able to spend time with the rest of her found family.

Aside from losing Ruth and Lenny, things seem to have worked out okay for Nadia and Alan. They were able to fix time, and have once again learned a lesson from the universe in the process. Since Season 1 trapped the pair in a present time loop, and Season 2 takes them to their family’s past, maybe a potential Season 3 could see Nadia and Alan stuck in the future?

Creator and showrunner Lyonne seems open to the idea if the show were to be renewed, and as great as it would be to just let Nadia and Alan just live their lives for a bit, the idea of a future-focused season feels like the perfect conclusion to their story. However, if this is the end of Russian Doll, Nadia and Alan’s story still feels complete. Healing from trauma is not a linear path, even when time loops and time traveled aren’t in the mix. But, with their timelines once again converged in the present, they can hopefully forge a path for themselves with a little less baggage.

