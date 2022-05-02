Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Russian Doll.

“If you could choose your mother all over, would you choose me again?”

At the climax of the second season of Netflix’s time-looping-and-hopping dramedy Russian Doll, Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) is asked this question by an out-of-time version of her mother, Lenora (Chlöe Sevigny), whose early death has torn at the seams of Nadia’s time-space continuum. That question — what would we choose if we had the chance to choose again — powers Russian Doll’s second season, a deep and chaotic exploration of the past and how the things and people we can’t change shape us into who we are. But alongside Nadia’s journey through time and her matrilineal bloodline are the found families, the chosen sisters and mothers that each generation grabs ahold of. The bonds of friendship carry them through trauma in ways the most fraught parent-child relationships sometimes can’t.

Russian Doll follows Nadia Vulvokov, a New York game designer turning 36 in Season 1 and approaching 40 in Season 2. In the first season, she becomes stuck in a time loop, reliving her birthday over and over again until she and fellow time-looper Alan (Charlie Barnett) address the elements of their past holding them back. In the second season, the loop widens, and gives them a choice: If they decide to get on a time-traveling subway train, they can inhabit moments of their families’ past. Nadia visits both 1980s New York City in the body of her pregnant mother and 1940s Budapest as her grandmother Vera (Irén Bordán in the '80s and Ilona McCrea in the '40s). Alan visits 1960s East Berlin in the body of his own grandmother, Agnes (Carolyn Michelle Smith). But despite their best efforts to change the past, they discover they can’t. Whether by the laws of physics (Nadia’s theory) or because “we can’t escape being a product of things we can’t change” (Alan’s), their actions in the past only reaffirm their present circumstances. That is, until Nadia brings her infant self back into the present, collapsing time in the process.

This is a world without fathers — the mother-figures are all widows, or pretending to be widows, or simply single with no indication of where the paternal side of the equation ended up. Both Alan and Nadia’s worlds are all mothers, and they are far from perfect. But by sending Nadia, Alan, and us through this time-and-body-hopping journey, we also see the ways in which both mothers and their children get fulfillment from their friends that they can’t from each other. Found families hold these women together after the damage done both to and by them.

Jumping around in Nadia’s matrilineal bloodline deepens the exploration of maternal trauma introduced in Season 1. Vera, a Jewish woman from Hungary who lost everything to the Nazis, cannot understand Lenora, her wild NYC-bred daughter. Lenora can’t understand the trauma that causes her mother to behave as strictly as she does. Lenora also cannot get the help she needs for her mental illness to understand her own daughter’s needs, and Nadia cannot fully forgive her mother or grandmother for the traumas of her own childhood. It is only by very literally walking in their shoes that she can build compassion and empathy for their brokenness and for her own.

When Lenora asks now-grown Nadia if she'd choose her as her mother, Nadia is clutching the infant version of herself in a subway car with time collapsing around them. Nadia looks around the car and sees her grandmother, both young and old; her own self as both an infant and an adolescent; and two versions of Ruth (Elizabeth Ashley and Annie Murphy), her mother’s dear friend and another maternal force in Nadia’s life. Would she?

While reckoning with what they could and couldn’t choose, Russian Doll’s characters turn toward the families they made for themselves. Vera and her fierce friend Delia (Athina Papadimitriu in the ‘80s, Franciska Farkas in the '40s), neither of whom seem to have any family left in Budapest, get each other through the war, through immigration, through the hardships of making a life in New York City, and through the personal heartache of raising a daughter who barely speaks your language, literally and metaphorically. Ruth stands by Lenora unfailingly in a way Vera can't, hocking her own engagement ring from her recently deceased husband to help Lenora get back her mother’s prized krugerrands, and acting as her staunch advocate in the hospital after birthing Nadia. Nadia has Maxine (Greta Lee) and Lizzy (Rebecca Henderson), her steadfast best friends who put aside their own eccentricities when Nadia and Ruth need them to step up. These families of friendship offer sustenance that the damaged families of origin can’t.

Nadia also has Alan, her unwitting partner in time; the universe threw these two people together, forging a bond between them that outpaces whatever the universe can throw at them next. Alan discovers his grandmother, a student from Ghana alone in a strange country, found a family with a group of young Germans looking to flee beneath the Berlin Wall and escape to West Berlin (which she never shared with her own daughter — another broken maternal link). These found families are born of circumstance, whether by political necessity or being the only two people stuck in time loops.

And then there’s Ruth.

Ruth is family both found and chosen, introduced by circumstance but bonded by love of both the troubled mother and the damaged daughter. As Lenora’s best friend, she is a trusted advocate and protector. As a surrogate mother for Nadia, first alongside Lenora and then all on her own after Lenora’s death, she is a warm and stabilizing force, one of the few people Nadia trusts enough to be vulnerable with. And while Vera pushes Ruth out, insisting she isn’t family because she isn’t blood, Ruth widens her and Nadia’s found family: Maxine and Lizzy, by virtue of being Nadia’s surrogate sisters, also become Ruth’s surrogate daughters, picking her up from the hospital, handling her medications, and finally planning and hosting her wake.

By the end of the season, Nadia understands that her mother's question is the wrong question, and that Lenora doesn’t have the answers to the right one. “I didn’t choose you the first time, but I guess that’s just how the story goes, Mom,” she answers tearfully, looking around the train with newfound empathy at the women who made her who she is: two Veras, two Ruths, two versions of her own younger self, and the lone figure of Lenora around whom all these women orbit. She can’t choose where or who she came from, or anything else about her past. What she can choose is what she makes out of those experiences going forward and who she clings to on the ride.

In Season 1, Nadia learned that we can’t do life alone; in Season 2, she grappled with the cost and the reward of that discovery. In Season1, the future couldn’t come, but Season 2 shows her that the future will come no matter what she does. After setting time right by giving her own infant self back in the arms of the complicated mother she knows will hurt her — but who she knows will also bring her to Ruth — Nadia arrives at Maxine’s for her chosen mother’s wake. She’s wrapped in hugs and offered food by chosen sisters Maxine and Lizzy, and joins a room bursting with chosen family celebrating Ruth’s life. She ends in the fateful bathroom, smiling into the mirror for once, knowing the family she found will carry her through.

“No obligation but you loved me anyway, right?,” Nadia asks the younger version of Ruth on that climactic, time-bending subway ride. It’s Season 2’s ultimate thesis: We can’t choose our origins, Nadia now knows, but we can choose who helps us — and who we help — muddle through to the future.

