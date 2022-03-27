Among the many new shows that came out in 2019, Russian Doll is generally considered one of the best. Created by Natasha Lyonne (American Pie), Leslye Headland (Star Wars: The Acolyte), and Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation), this mind-bending dark comedy stars Lyonne as a cynical young New Yorker named Nadia Vulvokov who on the night of her 35th birthday gets caught in a time loop that she must now find a way out of. The first season of Russian Doll earned plenty of praise from critics and would go on to receive several Primetime Emmy nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Even with its satisfying conclusion, Netflix still decided to renew Russian Doll for another season four months later. Now after a three-year hiatus, the series will finally make its long-awaited return sometime in 2022, which is why we've created a handy guide that will answer all the questions you may have about Russian Doll Season 2 such as when it comes out, whose part of the cast, and if we can expect a third season in the near future.

Image via Netflix

Related:‘Russian Doll’ DP Chris Teague on Repetition, ‘Groundhog Day’, and That Ending

Is There a Russian Doll Season 2 Trailer?

As of this moment, the only thing close to an official trailer for Russian Doll Season 2 is a release date announcement video from March 7, 2022.

Russian Doll Season 2 will premiere on April 20, 2022. Considering that it's a Netflix original series, all the episodes from this new season will likely be released on the same day. Plus, if Season 2 sticks to the format of the first season (eight episodes that run for thirty minutes or less), then it will be a quick and easy binge for many casual viewers who just want to watch something fun yet cerebral.

Related:Watch: 'Russian Doll' Easter Eggs Video Highlights the Details You May Have Missed

Who Is in the Cast of Russian Doll Season 2?

Image via Netflix

In addition to Lyonne, Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire) and Greta Lee (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) will both reprise their respective roles from Season 1. Yul Vazquez (Captain Phillips) and Elizabeth Ashley (Evening Shade) could also both make a return, but neither are confirmed to do so as of this writing.

New actors for Season 2 include Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), Sharlto Copley (District 9), Carolyn Michelle Smith (House of Cards), and Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton). Out of all these new cast announcements, the one for Smith was by far the most detailed since it revealed that she would play a reccurring role this season

Lyonne would go on to tell Entertainment Weekly (EW) in February 2022 that Murphy's character is an "ally" to Nadia and a "core component and the heart of the season." Lyonne also mentioned, "There's some serious motherf---ers on that Russian Doll show — on a human level — and she's definitely one of the good guys." Does this mean Season 2 will feature some sort of antagonistic figure working against Nadia? Only time will tell that turns out to be the case.

When Did Russian Doll Season 2 Finish Filming?

Production for Russian Doll Season 2 began on March 10, 2021, after it was pushed back in March 2020 due to the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

On June 23 of the same year, Lyonne confirmed via Instagram that production for Season 2 had officially wrapped.

Related:The Best Time Loops of Film, TV, and Video Games

What Is the Plot of Russian Doll Season 2?

Image via Netflix

Netflix also revealed an official plot synopsis in case you want to learn more:

Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens. Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first, they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.

Judging by this lengthy plot synopsis, Season 2 of Russian Doll will continue using the element of time travel to further explore Nadia's traumatic past while also giving us more insight into Alan's personal background. These plot details may also explain why Murphy's character, who was officially revealed in a first look photo from February 2022, is dressed like she's from the 70s--oversized glasses and all.

Even with this new season of Russian Doll supposedly taking the main characters through different points in time, Lyonne believes that eagle-eyed viewers still should keep an eye out for clues and Easter eggs, some of which tie directly back to Season 1. "It's for sure a puzzle box," Lyonne told EW. "With my whole heart, I hope that people watch it all and see where the game goes and lands. I can't believe we pulled it off."

Will There Be A Third Season of Russian Doll?

Even though Russian Doll Season 2 is still a long way off as of this writing, Headland explained to The Hollywood Reporter (THR) prior to the release of Season 1 that she, Lyonne, and Poehler initially pitched the show to Netflix as a three-season narrative:

"We pitched Netflix three seasons of the most bonkers, heartfelt, passionate, this-is-what-we-truly-feel-like-is-our-story-to-tell idea. And they said: ‘Great, the more of that, the better. The more you guys this can be, the better. Here are the resources and the support — take off.'"

In an interview from August 2019, Lyonne had this to say about if the show would indeed wrap after a potential third season:

“In many ways [I still envision it as three seasons], yes. I see it quite concretely, and it will be interesting to see what evolves. The beauty of the power of the writers room is that Alan (Charlie Barnett) was a very different character in the original pitch and pilot. Month two of the room is where he really came alive. Before then, he had been a whole variety of other figures and now, looking back, imagining that show without Alan is almost impossible. Because of that experience, I know there has to be space left open for something beyond my limited imagination in this moment to know if that is still where the series begins, middles and ends. Maybe it's only two seasons. Maybe it's four seasons. Right now, it feels quite clearly that it is those three.”

While Netflix has yet to confirm that a third season is officially happening, it's not unlikely for the streaming giant to follow through with the creative trio's initial three-season plan for Russian Doll, especially if this new season is as big of a hit as the first.

The Best Hidden Gems and Underrated Movies on Netflix Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Zachary Sosland (21 Articles Published) Zachary Sosland is an SEO Entertainment Content Writer for Collider. Before joining Collider, Zack was a feature writer for the pop culture website Looper where he wrote about relevant pop culture topics such as "Bizarre Things That Happened On The Set Of The Shining" and "Why Avatar The Last Airbender Is The Best Animated Show Ever"; some of these articles were adapted into videos for Looper's YouTube channel, which have gone on to receive tens of thousands of views. Born and raised in Washington, DC, Zack currently resides in Los Angeles, CA where he continues to pursue a career in the entertainment industry! More From Zachary Sosland