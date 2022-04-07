Did we go to sleep and wake up in 2019 again? Ok, we’d be able to tell the difference, but on Russian Doll, it isn’t exactly easy to guess. Netflix’s Emmy-winning sci-fi series is (finally!) coming back to Season 2, and it looks like there are no time holds barred this time around. The series follows two individuals who kept waking up on the same day, Groundhog Day-style. But when they meet each other and find out what they’re going through, time itself gets broken.

And broken time seems to be the rule of thumb in the new season of Russian Doll, as the trailer makes it clear that the story will veer into ambitious territory. Now, Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) will defy time-traveling laws – if there are any – and if in Season 1 they thought life was crazy enough, now their experiences will take them to different eras and even abstract places.

Of course, this leaves room for plenty of speculation, as both protagonists start trying to figure out why they were thrown in this predicament. Do they have unfinished businesses? Are they supposed to find out information that stretches through time? Or do they only need to enjoy the timeless ride? We’re certainly on board for this last one.

Russian Doll is created by Lyonne herself, along with Amy Poehler (Parks & Recreation) and Leslye Headland (About Last Night). Lyonne, who was nominated for an Emmy due to her performance in Season 1, also serves as showrunner and executive producer in Season 2.

The cast also features Greta Lee (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), Sharlto Copley (District 9), Carolyn Michelle Smith (House of Cards), and Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton).

Netflix premieres Season 2 of Russian Doll on April 20.

Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, season two of RUSSIAN DOLL will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens. Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations, the New York City subway. At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.

