The Big Picture Russian Doll's future is uncertain, with no official word on Season 3 from Netflix.

Natasha Lyonne's filming schedule with Poker Face may be a factor in the delay.

Despite obstacles, there is still a chance Russian Doll could continue, according to series co-creator Leslye Headland.

With Disney finally announcing when the highly anticipated series The Acolyte is going to premiere on the platform and releasing the first trailer for fans to feast upon, all eyes are on the new Star Wars series. While talking to series co-creator Leslye Headland about the trailer, though, Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub made sure to squeeze in a question that several fans are eager to find out the answer to: Will we ever see Russian Doll Season 3?

As of right now, Russian Doll hasn’t been officially cancelled by Netflix – which would suggest that there are more stories to be told in the Groundhog Day-like series. At the same time, it’s been almost two years since Season 2 premiered, and we’ve got no word on the status of future episodes. So, should fans manage their expectations? Or can we still hope for more? Headland weighs in:

“I don't know. I haven't heard anything. I don't know if it's because Natasha [Lyonne]'s doing 'Poker Face' now. I don't know if it's gonna become a schedule thing, but I haven't heard anything from Netflix about it.”

What's The Status of 'Russian Doll' on Netflix?

Even though it’s not the answer we were hoping for, it also doesn’t mean all is lost. Headland also added during the interview that she “definitely” thinks that there is a chance that Russian Doll continues to happen. “I just haven't heard anything about it.”

The thing about the series is that since the time loops are directly related to Lyonne’s character Nadia and Alan’s (Charlie Barnett) deaths, the ending of Season 2 may work as a series finale, of sorts. At the same time, the story can be rebooted in a number of ways, as Season 2 itself proved. Time travel isn’t easy though, and one reason that it’s taking that long for Russian Doll to get a solid update may be related to the complexity of its creation.

As Headland stressed, the obstacle that might be slowing down production on Russian Doll is the fact that series co-creator and screenwriter Lyonne may be too busy to move forward with the series right now. Last year, the actor and writer revealed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that she was snowed under with projects, which prevented her from writing Russian Doll. But it’s always good to keep in mind that Netflix seems to have faith in the future of the show, as otherwise it would already be cancelled as happened with many other titles.

Stick with Collider to find out news about Russian Doll as soon as it's available.

Russian Doll Release Date February 1, 2019 Creator Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler Cast Natasha Lyonne , Greta Lee , Charlie Barnett , Elizabeth Ashley Seasons 2

Watch on Netflix