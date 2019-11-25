Anthony and Joe Russo Talk Producing ‘21 Bridges’ and Their Next Film, ‘Cherry’, with Tom Holland

0

–

With the Russo Brothers produced and Brian Kirk helmed 21 Bridges opening this weekend in theaters, I recently sat down with Joe and Anthony Russo for an exclusive interview. As you’ve seen in the trailers, the film follows an NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) who leads a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers. However, as his search intensifies, the lines become blurred on who he is pursuing and what is really happening in the city. The film also stars Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch, Keith David, and J.K. Simmons.

During the interview, the Russos talked about the art of filmmaking and what draws them to a project, what drew them to 21 Bridges, if they specifically seek out projects people claim can’t be adapted in the modern film climate, if the film was inspired by any real world events, what they found so special about Andre’s (Boseman) perspective, the evolution from television to blockbuster film and how they inform one another, and a lot more. In addition, with the Russos currently filming Cherry with Tom Holland, they talked about why they wanted to tackle a film about the opioid epidemic and how the film is shaping up.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Joe and Anthony Russo:

What called them to the 21 Bridges script.

What they found so special about Andre’s (Chadwick Boseman) perspective.

If they specifically seek out projects people claim can’t be adapted in the modern film climate.

Whether or not 21 Bridges was inspired by any real world events.

The challenges and benefits of getting back to smaller budget projects like Cherry.

The evolution from comedy television to blockbuster film and how they inform one another, as well as lessons they gained from the world of Marvel that they’ve carried on into new projects.

Tom Holland’s performance in Cherry, the biggest surprise on set, and their lifelong love of Cleveland.

21 Bridges is now playing in theaters.